 

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

The Nick Fury of Marvel Cinematic Universe explains in a new interview that he scolded movie bosses for trying to change the title of the 2006 horror movie.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Samuel L. Jackson insisted on keeping the "Snakes on a Plane" film title from being changed. The actor featured in the 2006 action horror which features passengers fighting a horde of venomous villains which had been placed on the aircraft by a gang boss in an attempt to cause a crash - and he's now revealed studio bosses wanted to give the film a more generic name to keep the snakes a secret but he wasn't happy about it.

"When I heard about 'Snakes on a Plane', I had just done 'Formula 51' with the director [Ronny Yu]. So I called him, was like, 'Are you going to do a movie called 'Snakes on a Plane'? Is it what I think it is?' " the 74-year-old actor explained to Vulture that he was excited about signing on for the movie because of the title.

"He's like, 'Yes, it's a plane full of poisonous snakes turned loose'. I'm like, 'Oh s***, can I be in that?' " Samuel went on to explain things started to change after the director left the project, so he was left fighting to keep the name. He added, "I signed on, and then I don't know what happened. In the midst of all that, the director got fired. I was like, 'Oh, well I'm still going to do it. F*** that.'

"When I got there, they were trying to change the name of it to something like 'Pacific Flight 121', 'Cause we don't want to give it away.' I was like, 'That's exactly what you want to do! Hell is wrong with you? I signed up for 'Snakes on a Plane' and I guarantee you that audiences will be way more excited about 'Snakes on a Plane' than 'Pacific Flight 121.' "

The name "Snakes on a Plane" stayed and the film ended up being directed by David R. Ellis, who also helmed two of the "Final Destination" movies as well as "Shark Night".

