 

This Is What Sinead O'Connor Told Her Kids to Do If She's Dead

This Is What Sinead O'Connor Told Her Kids to Do If She's Dead
Cover Images/Hollywood Press
Celebrity

The Irish singer revealed instructions she gave to her children while weighing in on Prince's music being released following his death in a 2021 interview.

  • Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor already told her children what to do if she was found dead. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" songstress, who passed away at the age of 56 on Wednesday, July 26, revealed her instruction when speaking to PEOPLE in 2021.

"See, when the artists are dead, they're much more valuable than when they're alive," the Irisih singer told the outlet at the time. "[Tupac Shakur] has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it's kind of gross what record companies do."

Sinead went on to divulge, "That's why I've always instructed my children since they were very small, 'If your mother drops dead tomorrow before you called 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don't start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is.' "

  Editors' Pick

Sinead spoke about the matter when weighing in on Prince's music being released following his death. "All musicians, we have songs that we really are embarrassed about that are crap. We don't want anyone hearing them," she said.

"Now this is a man who released every song he ever recorded, so if he went to the trouble of building a vault, which is a pretty strong thing to do, that means he really did not want these songs released," she further noted. "And I can't stand that people are, as I put it, raping the vault."

Sinead passed away after years of battling mental health issues. On Thursday, police confirmed they are not treating her death as suspicious after she was found "unresponsive" at her London flat and "no medical cause" was given.

A statement on London Inner South Coroner's Court website said, "No medical cause of death was given. The Coroner, therefore, directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not be available for several weeks. It added, "The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family. If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Yung Miami Fires Back at Trolls Saying She 'Can't Rap' With New City Girls Collab

Latto Draws Mixed Reactions With Her Acting Debut on 'Grown-ish'
Related Posts
Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Sinead O'Connor's Documentarian Defends Decision to Release the Movie Days After Her Passing

Sinead O'Connor's Documentarian Defends Decision to Release the Movie Days After Her Passing

Sinead O'Connor's Plans Before Death Detailed by Her Management Team

Sinead O'Connor's Plans Before Death Detailed by Her Management Team

Sinead O'Connor Revealed Her Secret Love for Lou Reed Before Her Death

Sinead O'Connor Revealed Her Secret Love for Lou Reed Before Her Death

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray
Celebrity

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma