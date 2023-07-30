This Is What Sinead O'Connor Told Her Kids to Do If She's Dead

Cover Images/Hollywood Press Celebrity

The Irish singer revealed instructions she gave to her children while weighing in on Prince's music being released following his death in a 2021 interview.

Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor already told her children what to do if she was found dead. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" songstress, who passed away at the age of 56 on Wednesday, July 26, revealed her instruction when speaking to PEOPLE in 2021.

"See, when the artists are dead, they're much more valuable than when they're alive," the Irisih singer told the outlet at the time. "[Tupac Shakur] has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it's kind of gross what record companies do."

Sinead went on to divulge, "That's why I've always instructed my children since they were very small, 'If your mother drops dead tomorrow before you called 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don't start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is.' "

Sinead spoke about the matter when weighing in on Prince's music being released following his death. "All musicians, we have songs that we really are embarrassed about that are crap. We don't want anyone hearing them," she said.

"Now this is a man who released every song he ever recorded, so if he went to the trouble of building a vault, which is a pretty strong thing to do, that means he really did not want these songs released," she further noted. "And I can't stand that people are, as I put it, raping the vault."

Sinead passed away after years of battling mental health issues. On Thursday, police confirmed they are not treating her death as suspicious after she was found "unresponsive" at her London flat and "no medical cause" was given.

A statement on London Inner South Coroner's Court website said, "No medical cause of death was given. The Coroner, therefore, directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not be available for several weeks. It added, "The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family. If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website."

You can share this post!