Latto Draws Mixed Reactions With Her Acting Debut on 'Grown-ish'
The 24-year-old femcee stars as a wine sales representative named Sloane on the series, and she's one among other musicians to make cameos on the show.

  • Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Latto (Mulatto) has made her acting debut on "Grown-ish". While some people loved the "Big Energy" raptness' appearance in the final episode of the show, others were not feeling it and suggested she better focus on music instead.

The 24-year-old stars as a wine sales representative named Sloane on the series. Wearing a red-orange blazer and skirt, the femcee's character brought a case of wines for Diggy Simmons' Doug to try.

"Hey, Sloane, my favorite wine rep," Doug greeted Latto's character. "I was about to get rid of all my wine, so I could see you again."

Latto responded by playfully stating, "Sounds like I win either way." before giving expert advice on wine pairings. She then proceeded to flirt with Doug, saying, "You can't rush fine wine...or fine women."

After the episode was aired, viewers commented on Latto's acting on Twitter. "There's just something about musicians not being actors that makes them so bad at acting. Latto is just as bad as Saweetie was at delivering lines. And Saweetie was halfway playing herself. They need to stop saying yes to s**t."

Another tweeted, "Lmfao Latto acting might be worse than Yung Miami." A different person wrote, "Please stop letting C list rappers TRY to act." Someone else chimed in, "Thats why nobody knows the show."

Others, in the meantime, praised the female rapper for doing such a great job. "Yasssss big @Latto keep going cousin. I remembered when they counted u out. Now look at you. GET IT BY ANY MEANS," one person gushed. "She act good asf and natural," the other user pointed out, with someone else echoing, "She did soo good omg."

"Grown-ish" initially focused on Yara Shahidi's character Zoey Johnson, but now it centers around her little brother Junior, played by Marcus Scribner. Aside from Latto, other stars who are set to make cameos are Kelly Rowland, Lil Yachty, NLE Choppa, Anderson .Paak and Omarion.

