 

Yung Miami Fires Back at Trolls Saying She 'Can't Rap' With New City Girls Collab

Music

The 'Twerkulator' raptress also sets aside time to respond to fans complimenting her bars on Tee Grizzley's new single, 'Gorgeous', which also features her groupmate JT and Skilla Babyy.

  • Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami has proven haters wrong with a new City Girls collab. The femcee, her groupmate JT and Skilla Babyy are featured on the remix to Tee Grizzley's new single, "Gorgeous", and that's where she takes a chance to shut down critics saying she "can't rap.

In her verse, JT raps, "She think she first, gotta be April Fools/ Bitches wanna be messy, so I came in this b***h with a broom." She adds, "Pretty b***h throwin' Bs up, Hellcat with my feet up/ Face card don't decline, JT Visa."

Miami, meanwhile, spits, "You say you love me, n***a, show me with a Van Cleef/ Hop up on that d**k and I ride it like a Banshee." She goes on, "Blue strips every day, it's lucrative/ Hatin' h*es got me in they mouth more than hooka tips (Ho)."

  Editors' Pick

After the track was released, Miami set aside time to respond to fans complimenting her bars. "Ion wanna hear caresha cant rap no more !!," one Twitter user said. The 29-year-old raptress agreed by replying, "Me either!!!! Tf."

A second user, in the meantime, tweeted, "I'm listening to gorgeous rn they said caresha don't rap.. yes she do this verse is." Catching wind of the post, Miami responded by leaving freezing face emojis. A third added, "Y'all h*es gone stop playing with caresha with this rap s**t she really eats!!!!"

