 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Agree to Mediation Amid Vineyard Dispute

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Agree to Mediation Amid Vineyard Dispute
Cover Images/Dara Kushner
Celebrity

The 'Fight Club' star and the 'Maleficent' actress bought Chateau Miraval in France in 2008 and married there in an intimate ceremony in 2014, but have been battling over it since their split.

  • Jul 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly agreed to a mediation over their vineyard war. The "Fight Club" star, 59, and his "Maleficent" actress ex-wife Angelina, 48, bought Chateau Miraval in France in 2008 and married there in an intimate ceremony in 2014, but have been battling over it since their split.

But the Daily Mail has reported a truce may be on the horizon as documents filed last week as part of the vineyard dispute apparently show both A-listers have agreed to mediation as an alternative method of dispute resolution instead of letting the matter going to court. The newspaper added, "Jolie has also said that she's willing to take part in a settlement conference."

It reported Brad has appointed a "provisional administrator" to Chateau Miraval in a bid to resolve the war between himself and the Russians Angelina sold her share of the vineyard to. The move will see an independent figure come in to assess the winery and how it is run.

  Editors' Pick

A French source told the Mail, "In view of the dispute between Nouvel LLC (controlled by Stoli boss Yuri Shefler) and Mondo Bongo LLC (controlled by Brad Pitt), Château Miraval and its director have requested and obtained the appointment of a provisional administrator by the Draguignan (France) Commercial Court, to enable the company and its director to continue to grow the business and its essential partnership with the Perrin Family until such dispute is resolved, in the interests of Chateau Miraval, its directors, employees, partners and subsidiaries."

Angelina – who has kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with Brad – is said to have left Brad seething after she sold her share of the $500 million vineyard to Russians. The actress' former investment company Nouvel claimed in recently-lodged court papers Brad "wasted" the firm's assets by "spending millions on vanity projects" including "rebuilding a staircase four times and spending millions to restore a recording studio".

Documents also showed lawyers branded Brad's alleged behaviour "misconduct" and say it escalated after Angelina sold Nouvel in October 2021 to a company controlled by oligarch Yuri. During the summer of 2021, Brad found out via a press release that Jolie had sold her 50 percent stake to a "Russian oligarch," who Brad had previously turned down.

The actor filed his original lawsuit against Atelier Jolie founder Angelina in February 2022, claiming she deprived him "of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he developed from scratch". The star previously claimed his "vindictive" ex-wife "collaborated in secret" with Yuri, who also owns Stoli Group, to ensure he would be "kept in the dark."

You can share this post!

You might also like

LeBron James 'Grateful' His Son Bronny Is 'Doing Great' After Discharged From Hospital

Sinead O'Connor Was Excited for 2025 Tour Before Her Death
Related Posts
Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence Among A-Listers to Have Voted for Union's Strike

Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence Among A-Listers to Have Voted for Union's Strike

Brad Pitt 'Furious' After Being Mocked as 'Not Winemaker' in Legal Docs

Brad Pitt 'Furious' After Being Mocked as 'Not Winemaker' in Legal Docs

Brad Pitt Sets Pulse Racing While Suiting Up to Film Formula 1 Movie at British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt Sets Pulse Racing While Suiting Up to Film Formula 1 Movie at British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox Spotted in Rare Sibling Outing

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox Spotted in Rare Sibling Outing

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Shakira Spotted Bathing in River With Rauw Alejandro After His Split From Rosalia
Celebrity

Shakira Spotted Bathing in River With Rauw Alejandro After His Split From Rosalia

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap