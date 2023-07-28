 

Sinead O'Connor Was Excited for 2025 Tour Before Her Death

The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' singer, who was found dead on Wednesday, July 26 aged 56, moved to London to work on polishing off a new record as she planned to hit the road in 2025.

  • Jul 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor was looking forward to touring into 2025 before her death. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer moved from her native Ireland to live in London for the first time in 23 years weeks before she was found dead on Wednesday, July 26 aged 56 to work on polishing off a new record, which she was planning to take on the road for two years.

She said in a Facebook post from 12 July, "Hi all, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home. Soon finishing my album. Release early next year. Hopefully touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025."

Friends of the singer's have told how they were left "blindsided" by her sudden passing at her new flat in south-east London. A source told The Sun, "Everything on the outside appeared to be going well for Sinead. Before she moved to London she was excited about the future and had been starting to work on new music. The news of her death came as a massive shock."

Sinead tweeted less than two weeks ago about going to watch a ballet which is being screened in cinemas in London, "SO fuggin excited to go see Rudolf Nureyev's 'Don Quixote' in 14 hours and 17 minutes. I mean, just, OM effin' G!!!'."

A statement on London Inner South Coroner's Court website said about Sinead's passing, "No medical cause of death was given. The Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not available for several weeks. The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family. If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website."

