Brad Pitt's GF Ines De Ramon Maintains Distance With His Kids, Leaves His Home Whenever They Visit

It seems that the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor hasn't introduced his girlfriend to his children as she reportedly makes a point to leave whenever the kids come to visit.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt has been spending quality time with his children at his new Los Angeles home, which is located just a few blocks from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The 60-year-old actor shares adopted children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, with Jolie, 48, as well as biological children Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Pitt has not been pictured with any of the six children since his marriage ended in September 2016. However, sources say that at least two of the youngsters are now visiting their father regularly.

Photos show Pitt's girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, also visiting his property in Los Feliz, California. However, she maintains distance and leaves before the children's arrival.

"Ines still has her own place in LA but she spends a lot of time at Brad's whenever he's in town," an insider said. "But whenever Brad's kids come over to see him, Ines makes a point to leave around 15 or 20 minutes before they arrive."

Pitt purchased the $8.3 million home last year, just a few blocks away from Jolie's $25 million estate. This allows the children to easily shuttle between their parents' residences.

Sources say Pitt has a better relationship with his biological children while the adopted children have reportedly had a more difficult time with him. The couple's ongoing divorce battle has been bitter, with disputes over custody and visitation rights.

Pitt's new home is described as trendy, and he previously lived in the neighborhood with Jolie and their children for a decade.

