 

Gal Gadot Opens Up on Her Insecurities as Actress

Despite having a successful career, the 'Wonder Woman' actress often feels insecure and she credits director Francis Ford Coppola for his advice that helps fend off her negative thoughts.

  • Jun 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gal Gadot struggles with impostor syndrome. The "Wonder Woman" star confesses that, every time she acts, she doubts herself and worries no one will like what she's doing.

"It's funny, I always feel like I have this imposter syndrome, because I feel so lucky and I'm so happy that I get to do what I really, really, really love. I always feel like, 'I hope they're gonna like it.' There's never a moment when I'm like, 'They're gonna love this,' " she said in a cover interview with L'Officiel magazine.

The 38-year-old actress shared the one piece of advice that has helped her with the psychological disorder that makes people feel a fraud. Recalling a conversation with Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola, 84, she said, "He said, 'You know, something? I'm always filled with doubts. I'm always afraid they're not going to like it. I just follow my heart and I come into it humble.' "

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Fast X" actress spoke about working with her husband Jaron Varsano on her film "Heart of Stone", which she stars in and co-produced with her spouse. She said, "Jaron has the business mind, and who else can take care of my interests better than my life partner."

And the "Death on the Nile" star - who has three children with Jaron - admits she loved getting to play the villainous Evil Queen in the upcoming "Snow White" movie. She said, "It was a great shift. I can't believe I got to play the Evil Queen, the first evil villain in the history of Disney. I get to sing and explore my theatrical, evil dark side."

Gal previously admitted she thinks motherhood is much more challenging than acting. The model - who married Jaron in 2008 - said, "The hardest thing is definitely the mommy part of it all, but it's the most rewarding one, as well."

