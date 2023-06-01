 

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes 'Locked Into' Bridge in Bloody Motorcycle Accident

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes 'Locked Into' Bridge in Bloody Motorcycle Accident
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new magazine interview, Lourdes Leon talks about her sexuality and recounts a horrible accident that left her 'spurting blood' and getting trapped with her vehicle in a bridge.

  • Jun 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon was left bloody in a motorbike crash. The 26-year-old model opened up about the accident in a cover interview with The Face magazine, in which she also told how she is "painfully straight" and has zero interest in dating women.

"I have a scar on the back of my thigh from crashing my moped into the Williamsburg Bridge and getting body-slammed by my own scooter," she said when asked if she had any scarring on her body.

"I was sandwiched between my scooter and the bridge, and the scooter was locked into the bridge, so I couldn't get out. The wheels were still turning and I lost three nails, my hand was bleeding, I was spurting blood."

  Editors' Pick

She added she thought she was "well-behaved" as a child for her superstar mum, 64, and feared she "may have been spanked" if she had misbehaved. Lourdes said, "I feel like I would have gotten spanked if I wasn't well-behaved. Manners were very important to my family growing up."

But she admitted her first memory was weeing on one of her mum's important documents. She said, "I remember getting in trouble for p****** on a very important document of my mom's, in her office. She was not paying attention to me or something, and I just squatted and let the pee flow."

Turning to her sexuality, the model said, "I don't like girls. I'm painfully straight, it's terrible… I am cursed, plagued with liking these men. I think a lot of people think that getting with someone else is gonna be the thing that helps them to get over their old thing, but really it just prolongs those feelings. That's the real spiral. The best thing you can do is just be horny for yourself."

Lourdes, who is a rising singer and last year released her debut EP "Go", added about avoiding romance if you want to keep focus in life, "But yeah, I would definitely say just, like, avoid boys at all costs if you want to be focused on something."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gal Gadot Opens Up on Her Insecurities as Actress

Nico Parker and Mason Thomas Secure Lead Roles in Live-Action 'How to Train Your Dragon' Movie
Related Posts
Madonna to Auction Her Controversial 'Sex' Coffee Table Book for Charity

Madonna to Auction Her Controversial 'Sex' Coffee Table Book for Charity

Madonna Reunites With Julia Garner After Singer's Biopic Gets Postponed

Madonna Reunites With Julia Garner After Singer's Biopic Gets Postponed

Madonna Unleashes Gruesome 'American Life' MV After It Got Banned 20 Years Ago

Madonna Unleashes Gruesome 'American Life' MV After It Got Banned 20 Years Ago

Madonna Supported by Janice Dickinson for Her Efforts to 'Keep Transforming' Her Looks in Her 60s

Madonna Supported by Janice Dickinson for Her Efforts to 'Keep Transforming' Her Looks in Her 60s

Latest News
SZA Scared of Becoming the Next Susan Boyle as She Opens Up on Her Deep Fears
  • Jun 01, 2023

SZA Scared of Becoming the Next Susan Boyle as She Opens Up on Her Deep Fears

Ali Wong Really Upset by 'Beef' Co-Star David Choe's Story of Sexually Assaulting Masseur
  • Jun 01, 2023

Ali Wong Really Upset by 'Beef' Co-Star David Choe's Story of Sexually Assaulting Masseur

'The Flash' Director Would Love to Have Ezra Miller Back for Sequel Despite Scandals
  • Jun 01, 2023

'The Flash' Director Would Love to Have Ezra Miller Back for Sequel Despite Scandals

Tan France Calls Surrogate 'Incredible Warrior' After Welcoming Baby No. 2
  • Jun 01, 2023

Tan France Calls Surrogate 'Incredible Warrior' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

'Lost' Creator Admits to Being Ignorant and Failing to Create Safe Space on Set Amid Racism Claim
  • Jun 01, 2023

'Lost' Creator Admits to Being Ignorant and Failing to Create Safe Space on Set Amid Racism Claim

Kanye West Moves Into Lavish Penthouse After Months Staying in Hotal With Wife Bianca
  • Jun 01, 2023

Kanye West Moves Into Lavish Penthouse After Months Staying in Hotal With Wife Bianca

Most Read
Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
Celebrity

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses to Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses to Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Matty Healy Seems to Allude to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Onstage at U.K. Festival

Matty Healy Seems to Allude to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Onstage at U.K. Festival

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway

Kim Kardashian Is Having 'Subtle Flirtations' With Potential New BF After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian Is Having 'Subtle Flirtations' With Potential New BF After Pete Davidson Split