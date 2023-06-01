 

Margaret Thatcher's Ex-Aide Demands U.S. Government Unseal Prince Harry's Visa Application

Margaret Thatcher's Ex-Aide Demands U.S. Government Unseal Prince Harry's Visa Application
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

The director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre is seeking to uncover details of the visa application submitted by the Duke of Sussex after the royal dished on his experiment with drugs.

  • Jun 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry could deal with a US visa court fight after his drug revelations in his memoir "Spare". The US government may have to unseal the 38-year-old's visa application in court after think tank has been looking to confirm the Duke of Sussex's use of cocaine, marijuana, and magic mushrooms was correctly detailed on his visa application.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, said a federal judge will hear the case on June 6. "Prince Harry immigration records case will be held in Washington, DC Federal Court in front of a US Federal Judge," Mr. Gardiner, formerly an aide to the late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, tweeted on Tuesday.

In his memoir, Harry candidly confessed to using cocaine and cannabis, as well as consuming magic mushroom chocolates at a party hosted by "Friends" actress Courteney Cox, 58, in 2016.

The book's release and the subsequent media frenzy prompted the Heritage Foundation to demand the release of Harry's visa application through a Freedom of Information request, which the government has so far denied.

As part of the visa application process, immigrants seeking entry or permanent residence in the US are required to disclose their history of drug use. According to US immigration laws, individuals deemed "drug abusers" are classified as "inadmissible" although immigration officials have discretion to waive these rules on a case-by-case basis.

  Editors' Pick

The Heritage Foundation's pursuit of Harry's immigration records aims to uncover what he revealed to the authorities during his application, whether a waiver was granted, and who made the decision.

In a statement, the thinktank asserted, "The American people deserve answers to the serious questions raised by the evidence. Did (the) DHS (Department of Homeland Security), in fact, turn a blind eye, show favouritism, or fail to appropriately address any potential false statements by Prince Harry?"

Following their decision to step down as working members of the Royal Family, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, 41, moved to Los Angeles in March 2020.

In "Spare", Harry shared his experiences with cannabis and magic mushrooms, acknowledging he used cocaine to "feel different." He described his experimentation as not particularly enjoyable but driven by a desire for escape.

If it is found Harry, who has son Archie, four, and 23-month-old Lilibet with Meghan, provided false information about drug use on his immigration forms, he could potentially face deportation and the loss of his US residency status.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jay Leno Left With Constant 'Pain From a Burn' After Garage Explosion

Gal Gadot Opens Up on Her Insecurities as Actress

Related Posts
Prince Harry Loses Appeal Over U.K. Police Protection

Prince Harry Loses Appeal Over U.K. Police Protection

Prince Harry Called 'Hopeless' for Rushing Off After King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry Called 'Hopeless' for Rushing Off After King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry's Ghostwriter 'Exasperated' During Heated Argument Over His Memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry's Ghostwriter 'Exasperated' During Heated Argument Over His Memoir 'Spare'

Prince William and Princess Kate Find Muppets' Surprise Visit at Coronation Concert Funny

Prince William and Princess Kate Find Muppets' Surprise Visit at Coronation Concert Funny

Latest News
SZA Scared of Becoming the Next Susan Boyle as She Opens Up on Her Deep Fears
  • Jun 01, 2023

SZA Scared of Becoming the Next Susan Boyle as She Opens Up on Her Deep Fears

Ali Wong Really Upset by 'Beef' Co-Star David Choe's Story of Sexually Assaulting Masseur
  • Jun 01, 2023

Ali Wong Really Upset by 'Beef' Co-Star David Choe's Story of Sexually Assaulting Masseur

'The Flash' Director Would Love to Have Ezra Miller Back for Sequel Despite Scandals
  • Jun 01, 2023

'The Flash' Director Would Love to Have Ezra Miller Back for Sequel Despite Scandals

Tan France Calls Surrogate 'Incredible Warrior' After Welcoming Baby No. 2
  • Jun 01, 2023

Tan France Calls Surrogate 'Incredible Warrior' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

'Lost' Creator Admits to Being Ignorant and Failing to Create Safe Space on Set Amid Racism Claim
  • Jun 01, 2023

'Lost' Creator Admits to Being Ignorant and Failing to Create Safe Space on Set Amid Racism Claim

Kanye West Moves Into Lavish Penthouse After Months Staying in Hotal With Wife Bianca
  • Jun 01, 2023

Kanye West Moves Into Lavish Penthouse After Months Staying in Hotal With Wife Bianca

Most Read
Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
Celebrity

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses to Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses to Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Matty Healy Seems to Allude to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Onstage at U.K. Festival

Matty Healy Seems to Allude to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Onstage at U.K. Festival

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway

Kim Kardashian Is Having 'Subtle Flirtations' With Potential New BF After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian Is Having 'Subtle Flirtations' With Potential New BF After Pete Davidson Split