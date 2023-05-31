 

Fan Kicked Out of Tom Sandoval's Concert for Bringing 'Team Ariana' Sign and Flipping Him Off

Cover Images/Wes Eddy
In related news, Andy Cohen shows support for the Tom Tom bar co-owner amid backlash that he faces over his affair with fellow 'Vanderpump Rules' star Raquel Leviss.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Sandoval didn't have the best experience during his show in Pittsburgh on Monday, May 29. During the show, one fan taunted him by showing support to the "Vanderpump Rules" star's ex Ariana Madix which led to her being kicked out of the show.

In a video obtained by Page Six, a woman could be seen holding up a sign that read "Team Ariana" while Tom and his band, The Most Extras, performed a cover of "We Are Young" by Fun. She stood at the very front of the crowd as she held up her sign.

At one point, the unidentified woman turned around so those around her saw what she had written on the paper. Not stopping there, she even flipped him off. The Tom Tom bar co-owner, however, didn't seem to be fazed as he continued singing.

Some concertgoers cheered for the woman until security approached her. One of the security guards was seen ripping the sign out of the woman's hands before another escorted her out of the venue. Concertgoers booed when the woman walked out of the crowd, though it's unknown if they were booing her or the security.

In related news, Andy Cohen showed support for Tom amid backlash that he faced over his affair with fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss. "Tom Sandoval made a mistake he'll probably regret for the rest of his life," the Bravo executive said in the Tuesday, May 30 episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "He is still a person."

He went on to hope that fans' reaction to Tom's headline-making affair will calm down. "It's out of control, I hope it's kind of dying down for his sake," Andy shared. "He's a real person. He did something really stupid and hurtful and asinine … [but] he didn't kill anyone, he didn't commit a crime."

