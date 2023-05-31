 

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Just 'Friends' Despite Reconciliation Speculation

Celebrity

Often being speculated to be rekindling her romance with the NBA player, the 'Kardashians' series regular is said to have been only sharing parenting responsibilities with her ex.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is likely just "friends" with Tristan Thompson. Often being speculated to be rekindling her romantic relationship with her NBA player ex, the series regular of "The Kardashians" has now been reported to only share parenting responsibilities with him.

Sources who claimed to be close to the 38-year-old reality TV star and her baby daddy told TMZ that the two have been co-parenting their two children for months. They accordingly have been spending a lot of time together recently since Tristan lives close to Khloe's house.

It was further reported that Khloe wants her children to have as much time as possible with their father. The sources additionally revealed that the former couple is in a good place as friends.

Khloe and Tristan were also believed to be sharing the keys to their cars. On May 23, Khloe was spotted driving around in one of Tristan's cars. TMZ reported that Khloe once let Tristan and his younger brother stay in her house immediately following the funeral of Tristan's mother. At the time, Tristan was having repairs done on the roof of his home due to water damage.

  Editors' Pick

Previously, Khloe set the record straight on the speculation that she and Tristan got back together. It happened after her older sister Kim Kardashian attended Los Angeles Lakers games to show her support for Tristan, and a fan account shared a post on Instagram proposing that Khloe was "soft launching" her reconciliation with the athlete.

On Monday, May 15, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum commented on the post by writing, "Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception."

"Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun….. Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life," she explained her side of the story.

"Example….. just how I support [Scott Disick] and will forever support him. He's my brother. It's just not on an nba stage," the Good American founder continued. "Sad new world, If there's no photos people think it really didn't happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are [red heart emoji]."

