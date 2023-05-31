Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway

Instagram Celebrity

After months of speculation about their relationship, the 'Icy Girl' raptress and the 'Big Bank' emcee appear to confirm their romance with their heavy make-out session in Cabo.

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Saweetie and YG are seemingly officially an item now. After months of speculation about their relationship, the pair appear to confirm that they are indeed dating with their PDA-filled getaway in Mexico.

The 29-year-old raptress and the 33-year-old rapper jetted off to Cabo for the Memorial Day weekend. While neither of them has publicly spoken up about their relationship, photos from their tropical getaway speak a thousand words as there's nothing platonic about the trip.

In photos which have circulated online, the two hung out in the pool where they packed on the PDA. The "Toot It and Boot It" rhymer wrapped his hands around the "Icy Girl" hitmaker's neck as they passionately kissed. She also appeared to whisper something in his ear or kiss him on the cheek while he closed his eyes.

Saweetie showed off her curves in a bright pink bikini while her hair was styled in braids. She checked something on her phone before she joined her boo, who had been dipping in the water earlier, and made out at the edge of the pool.

Saweetie and YG were first rumored to be romantically linked to each other after they were caught getting cozy at Rolling Loud California in March. At the time, the Santa Clara-born star was pictured smiling while talking to the "Left, Right" spitter, who put his hand around her waist at one point.

They fueled the rumors that they're an item following a sighting at Coachella in California in early April. YG was spotted among the crowd who watched Saweetie's performance at the music festival. They were also seen dining at Lala's waffle house in Indio, California in the same month.

Confirming the pair's visit, the restaurant shared a photo of Saweetie on Instagram Story, writing in the caption, "We loved having such a humble sweet woman @saweetie." The restaurant also praised "real boss" Saweetie for treating "everyone nice and paid for these 5 gas' food order!! For no other reason that her big [heart]." Additionally, the restaurant unleashed a video of YG walking outside the establishment and captioned it, "YG in the house."

