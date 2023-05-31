 

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway
Instagram
Celebrity

After months of speculation about their relationship, the 'Icy Girl' raptress and the 'Big Bank' emcee appear to confirm their romance with their heavy make-out session in Cabo.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Saweetie and YG are seemingly officially an item now. After months of speculation about their relationship, the pair appear to confirm that they are indeed dating with their PDA-filled getaway in Mexico.

The 29-year-old raptress and the 33-year-old rapper jetted off to Cabo for the Memorial Day weekend. While neither of them has publicly spoken up about their relationship, photos from their tropical getaway speak a thousand words as there's nothing platonic about the trip.

In photos which have circulated online, the two hung out in the pool where they packed on the PDA. The "Toot It and Boot It" rhymer wrapped his hands around the "Icy Girl" hitmaker's neck as they passionately kissed. She also appeared to whisper something in his ear or kiss him on the cheek while he closed his eyes.

Saweetie showed off her curves in a bright pink bikini while her hair was styled in braids. She checked something on her phone before she joined her boo, who had been dipping in the water earlier, and made out at the edge of the pool.

  Editors' Pick

Saweetie and YG were first rumored to be romantically linked to each other after they were caught getting cozy at Rolling Loud California in March. At the time, the Santa Clara-born star was pictured smiling while talking to the "Left, Right" spitter, who put his hand around her waist at one point.

They fueled the rumors that they're an item following a sighting at Coachella in California in early April. YG was spotted among the crowd who watched Saweetie's performance at the music festival. They were also seen dining at Lala's waffle house in Indio, California in the same month.

Confirming the pair's visit, the restaurant shared a photo of Saweetie on Instagram Story, writing in the caption, "We loved having such a humble sweet woman @saweetie." The restaurant also praised "real boss" Saweetie for treating "everyone nice and paid for these 5 gas' food order!! For no other reason that her big [heart]." Additionally, the restaurant unleashed a video of YG walking outside the establishment and captioned it, "YG in the house."

You can share this post!

You might also like

DaniLeigh Has Poker Face in Mugshot After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest in Miami

Fan Kicked Out of Tom Sandoval's Concert for Bringing 'Team Ariana' Sign and Flipping Him Off
Related Posts
Saweetie Reveals She Got Boob Job After Receiving Her First Rap Check

Saweetie Reveals She Got Boob Job After Receiving Her First Rap Check

Saweetie and YG Spotted at Same Restaurant Amid Romance Rumors

Saweetie and YG Spotted at Same Restaurant Amid Romance Rumors

Saweetie Reportedly Gets $300K Monthly Allowance From YG Amid Dating Rumors

Saweetie Reportedly Gets $300K Monthly Allowance From YG Amid Dating Rumors

Saweetie Offers Perfect Clapback at a Troll for Saying They Don't Like Her Song

Saweetie Offers Perfect Clapback at a Troll for Saying They Don't Like Her Song

Latest News
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera
  • May 31, 2023

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera

Ben Platt Engaged to Noah Galvin for Second Time
  • May 31, 2023

Ben Platt Engaged to Noah Galvin for Second Time

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration
  • May 31, 2023

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons
  • May 31, 2023

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career
  • May 31, 2023

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation
  • May 31, 2023

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation

Most Read
Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
Celebrity

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour