 

Pink Brags About Being an 'Embarrassing Mom' as She Shares Nude Pic

The 43-year-old 'What About Us' songstress also shares a selfie on Instagram that shows her smiling at the camera as she rocks a bikini top with bananas on them.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pink gets raunchy in her latest social media post. The "What About Us" songstress heated up her Instagram page by sharing a nude photo taken by her husband Carey Hart, bragging about being an "embarrassing mom."

In the first photo, the 43-year-old was seen smiling at the camera as she rocked a bikini top with bananas on them. Another snap, meanwhile, saw the musician standing up wearing nothing. She just covered her private parts with heart designs.

In the caption, Pink wrote, "Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit. If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven't lived!!!!!!" She added hashtags, "#embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour."

The post arrived months after Pink underwent hip surgery. When opening up about her recovery, she told Entertainment Tonight in March, "It's wild to watch your body perform a miracle and then gain your resilience back. It makes your body weak for a time, but it makes the rest of you stronger... And just like an injury, it's how you put yourself back together afterwards."

"That is the most important lesson of all of it. I think when you're 20, you just bounce [back] really well," she added. "Well, you don't bounce as well at 43. But you get smarter and you know your body. I know my body and I know how it's gonna feel after any given thing."

Pink admitted she hurts "all the time" after her surgery, but she's finding strength in other ways. She quipped, "I'm the bionic woman now. I am stronger than I've ever been in my life. And also, I hurt all the time... But I can do more pushups than anybody!"

Pink Likens Her Surgery Recovery to Giving Birth

Pink Insists on Doing Exciting Stunts for New Tour Despite Concerns After 2010 On-Stage Accident

Pink 'Disappointed' by People Focusing on Christina Aguilera Feud Instead of Her New Album

Pink Calls Her and Her Son's COVID Battle the 'Scariest Thing'

  • May 31, 2023

  • May 31, 2023

  • May 31, 2023

  • May 31, 2023

  • May 31, 2023

  • May 31, 2023

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

