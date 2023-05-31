 

'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer Ties the Knot With Longtime Love Stone Burleson

The cheerleader and her now-husband exchanged vows in front of 275 guests at The Olana, a luxurious mansion estate built as an homage to the Chateau de Vaux-le-Vicomte in Paris.

AceShowbiz - Morgan Simianer is now a married woman. The "Cheer" star tied the knot with her longtime love Stone Burleson on Sunday, May 28 in a Hickory Creek, Texas wedding.

The cheerleader and her now-husband exchanged vows in front of 275 guests at The Olana, a luxurious mansion estate built as an homage to the Chateau de Vaux-le-Vicomte in Paris. "It's like a castle," the bride gushed in an interview with PEOPLE.

"Since the moment I saw it, it was engraved in my mind. When you get the butterfly feeling of it's meant to be," the TV personality added. "I was like, 'Yes, this is it.' "

Of her husband, Morgan raved, "I didn't believe in love at first sight until I met Stone." She then recalled, "Once we met, I was like, 'Love is real. Life is great. I'm so happy.' "

Morgan and Stone had their first date two years ago at a taco restaurant. "He was just so outgoing and so funny," Morgan recounted, adding that they closed down the eatery and went to the rooftop of her apartment where they talked until the morning.

"Since that day we've been inseparable," Morgan, who got engaged to Stone in March 2022, continued. "Every single day except for when I leave for work trips or whatnot. And I just knew the day that I met him that he was going to play a very important role in my life. I was praying for it to be my husband and it worked out."

"He's handsome and smart, but it's his heart that I fell in love with," she continued raving. "He makes every single person feel special and loved and appreciated. Looks fade, but his heart and who he is as a person is never going to change."

