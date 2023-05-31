 

DJ Pauly D Looks Happy When Celebrating His Daughter's 10th Birthday

DJ Pauly D Looks Happy When Celebrating His Daughter's 10th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Jersey Shore' star, who welcomed Ambella with Amanda Markert in 2013, is seen embracing the pre-teen while smiling ear-to-ear at her birthday party.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - DJ Pauly D seemingly had a great time on his daughter Ambella's 10th birthday. The "Jersey Shore" star looked so happy in pictures taken from the birthday celebration.

In one of the photos obtained by an MTV fan account, the 42-year-old could be seen holding a cute birthday cake as he stood up next to his daughter. In another snap, the TV personality was seen embracing Ambella as he smiled ear-to-ear.

DJ Pauly D brought his girlfriend Nikki Hall to the event. The couple even posed alongside Ambella and her mom Amanda Markert for a picture.

  Editors' Pick

DJ Pauly D and Amanda welcomed Ambella in 2013. While the exes seem to be on good terms now, they were previously entangled in a lengthy custody battle after the artist claimed Amanda was unfit to be a mother.

DJ Pauly D requested full custody of Amanda at the time. However, the two parents eventually came to an agreement that Amanda would be the primary caregiver.

The reality star has been raising Amanda out of the spotlight. Though so, he once declared that becoming a father was one of the best things to ever happen to him. "Having kids is one of the most amazing experiences of my entire life," he said while on the dating competition series "Double Shot At Love".

"It's the first time I ever loved somebody more than myself. That girl is my everything and there are two most important ladies in my life - my mother and my daughter," the DJ added. "And I'm looking for a third."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pink Brags About Being an 'Embarrassing Mom' as She Shares Nude Pic

LeBron James Shares Cryptic Post Amid Retirement Rumors
Related Posts
DJ Pauly D Shocks Internet as He Looks Totally Unrecognizable in New Photo

DJ Pauly D Shocks Internet as He Looks Totally Unrecognizable in New Photo

DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to Host New 'Revenge Prank' Series

DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to Host New 'Revenge Prank' Series

This Is DJ Pauly D's Response About Reconciling With 'Jersey Shore' Co-Star JWoww

This Is DJ Pauly D's Response About Reconciling With 'Jersey Shore' Co-Star JWoww

Latest News
Mark Ronson Unveils the DMs That Made Dua Lipa Agree to Join 'Barbie'
  • May 31, 2023

Mark Ronson Unveils the DMs That Made Dua Lipa Agree to Join 'Barbie'

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway
  • May 31, 2023

Saweetie and YG Confirm Dating Rumors With PDA-Filled Mexico Getaway

Pregnant Chanel Iman Announces Engagement to NFL Star Davon Godchaux
  • May 31, 2023

Pregnant Chanel Iman Announces Engagement to NFL Star Davon Godchaux

DaniLeigh Has Poker Face in Mugshot After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest in Miami
  • May 31, 2023

DaniLeigh Has Poker Face in Mugshot After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest in Miami

Adam Lambert Weighs in on His Future With Queen When 2023 Tour Ends
  • May 31, 2023

Adam Lambert Weighs in on His Future With Queen When 2023 Tour Ends

Kim Kardashian Is Having 'Subtle Flirtations' With Potential New BF After Pete Davidson Split
  • May 31, 2023

Kim Kardashian Is Having 'Subtle Flirtations' With Potential New BF After Pete Davidson Split

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy