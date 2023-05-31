DJ Pauly D Looks Happy When Celebrating His Daughter's 10th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Jersey Shore' star, who welcomed Ambella with Amanda Markert in 2013, is seen embracing the pre-teen while smiling ear-to-ear at her birthday party.

AceShowbiz - DJ Pauly D seemingly had a great time on his daughter Ambella's 10th birthday. The "Jersey Shore" star looked so happy in pictures taken from the birthday celebration.

In one of the photos obtained by an MTV fan account, the 42-year-old could be seen holding a cute birthday cake as he stood up next to his daughter. In another snap, the TV personality was seen embracing Ambella as he smiled ear-to-ear.

DJ Pauly D brought his girlfriend Nikki Hall to the event. The couple even posed alongside Ambella and her mom Amanda Markert for a picture.

DJ Pauly D and Amanda welcomed Ambella in 2013. While the exes seem to be on good terms now, they were previously entangled in a lengthy custody battle after the artist claimed Amanda was unfit to be a mother.

DJ Pauly D requested full custody of Amanda at the time. However, the two parents eventually came to an agreement that Amanda would be the primary caregiver.

The reality star has been raising Amanda out of the spotlight. Though so, he once declared that becoming a father was one of the best things to ever happen to him. "Having kids is one of the most amazing experiences of my entire life," he said while on the dating competition series "Double Shot At Love".

"It's the first time I ever loved somebody more than myself. That girl is my everything and there are two most important ladies in my life - my mother and my daughter," the DJ added. "And I'm looking for a third."

