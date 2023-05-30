New 'Fantastic Four' Casting Report Rounds Out the Team

Cover Images/Dave Allocca/Janet Mayer Movie

Joining Adam Driver and Margot Robbie who have been rumored circling the reboot project, Paul Mescal will reportedly play Human Torch, while Daveed Diggs is said to portray The Thing.

AceShowbiz - The new Fantastic Four team may have been assembled. While Marvel has yet to announce the official cast for the upcoming "Fantastic Four (2025)" movie, speculations have been swirling on the Internet about who will be making up the group of superheroes, with Paul Mescal and Daveed Diggs being added to the potential lineup.

According to well-known MCU Insider MyTimetoShineHello, the "Aftersun" actor will likely play Johnny Storm a.k.a. Human Torch. The character was portrayed by Chris Evans in 2005's "Fantastic Four" and its 2007 sequel "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer", with Michael B. Jordan taking over the role in the 2015 tanked reboot "The Fantastic Four".

As for Diggs, the "Hamilton" star is reported to be cast as Ben Grimm a.k.a. The Thing. It was recently reported that Mila Kunis was considered to play The Thing, who was portrayed by male actors, including Michael Chiklis and Jamie Bell, in previous iterations.

MyTimetoShineHello tweeted earlier this month, "They are looking at Jewish actors, both male AND female for The Thing in Fantastic Four. Mila Kunis is one of them."

Mescal and Diggs join Adam Driver and Margot Robbie, who were previously rumored to star in the upcoming film. The "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" star was allegedly in final talks to take the lead role of Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, with the "Barbie" actress reportedly being offered the role of Sue Storm a.k.a. Invisible Woman.

Disney announced at D23 that "WandaVision" director Matt Shakman will be directing the new "Fantastic Movie", after Jon Watts dropped out of the project in April 2022. Other details are still kept under tight wraps. It will be the first "Fantastic Four" movie set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is made possible after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2017.

