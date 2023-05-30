 

Padma Lakshmi Hopes to Break Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Record
The 52-year-old model and TV star appears in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, though she admits that she never expects for it to happen so late in her career.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Padma Lakshmi hopes to become the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model in history. The 52-year-old model has revealed that she'd love to replace Martha Stewart in the record books, after the 81-year-old TV star appeared on the cover of the 2023 Swimsuit Issue.

Asked if she'd like to surpass Martha's record, Padma told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six Style column, "I hope. I mean, listen, if I'm still doing covers like she is at 80 plus. I mean, God, more power to her. And she's always been someone I've admired, so why should this be any different?"

Padma appeared in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. However, she never expected for it to happen so late in her career. Padma shared, "I thought it would happen one day for me when I was in my 20s and 30s and a model, but it never did, so I really thought that ship had sailed. So it's almost sweeter happening at this age."

Earlier this month, Martha admitted to being "kind of surprised" to land the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. The businesswoman feels proud of her Swimsuit cover - but it wasn't something she ever imagined doing.

Martha told "Entertainment Tonight", "I was just surprised because I've done so many other things I didn't expect to be topping with this."

The TV star also suggested that attitudes are changing towards ageing stars. She said, "I think the world has embraced the fact that you can be whoever you are whenever you want to be it. That's really what I think is helping. I think it's helping people. You put on a bathing suit and you feel good about it. [People are] trying a little harder to keep your good health, your good looks, your good skin, your good hair."

