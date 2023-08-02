 

Matt Smith Reportedly Offered 'Fantastic Four' Role After Adam Driver Passed On It

The 'House of the Dragon' star is said to have received an offer to take the lead role of Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming reboot before the SAG-AFTRA strike began.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matt Smith is the latest actor rumored to be in contention to star in the new "Fantastic Four (2025)" movie. If a new report is to be trusted, the English actor has been offered the lead role of Reed Richards a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming Marvel movie.

According to Daniel Richtman (via Patreon), the former "Doctor Who" star has been in talks with Marvel Studios for the role after Adam Driver passed on it. The "House of the Dragon" star was reportedly offered the role before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, but it's not clear if he's accepted or not.

This isn't the first time Smith's name has been mentioned in contention for the role, but he was reportedly not viewed as a "serious contender" before.

Driver was previously reported nearing a deal to play Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot. The same source, Richtman, claimed in April that the "Girls" alum was in final talks to sign up for the film.

However, the Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy withdrew from the project. As to why the talks fell apart, the 39-year-old four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner allegedly said he couldn't connect with the role.

Meanwhile, previous reports also stated that Vanessa Kirby has received an offer to play Sue Storm a.k.a. Invisible Woman, with "Barbie" star Margot Robbie previously also being named a contender for the role. Paul Mescal was said to likely play Johnny Storm a.k.a. Human Torch, while Daveed Diggs might be cast as Ben Grimm a.k.a. The Thing, according to well-known MCU Insider MyTimetoShineHello.

None of the casting reports have been confirmed by Marvel Studios. The project, which has "WandaVision" director Matt Shakman on board as helmer, is currently slated to hit theaters in 2025.

