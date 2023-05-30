Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Instagram Celebrity

Days after her 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage at her Paris show, the 'Love on Top' hitmaker proudly declares that she is 'thankful' to be the pre-teen's mother.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is "thankful" for her "sweet angel" daughter. A few days after Blue Ivy hit the stage at her Paris concert to deliver a surprise dance performance, the "Love on Top" hitmaker made a rare public comment about the eldest child she had with husband Jay-Z.

On Monday morning, May 29, the 41-year-old gushed over her 11-year-old child in an Instagram post capturing their collaboration on her "Renaissance" tour. In a sweet caption, she wrote, "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Along with the message, Queen Bey let out a photo and a series of videos. The picture captured Blue showing off her dance skills on stage, whereas one video offered a peek at Blue nailing choreography along with the other dancers. Another video displayed Blue dancing while Queen Bey performed in the background.

Beyonce's post was quickly flooded with heartfelt responses. In the comments section of the post, one gushed, "Fantastic Blue lady looking like Mommy she growing fast amazing." Another chimed in, "This is what it's all about Bey. This is what matters the most. Love you." A third exclaimed, "We love you Blue!! She's so sweet, a little angel on earth just like her mama."

Praising Blue, a fourth wrote, "Awwwww, this melts my heart. Blue Ivy you did an excellent job and gorgeous to say the least. Love how your dance moves were fit for an 11 yr old. I'm certain your parents are super proud of you." A fifth, meanwhile, pointed out, "Made sure baby girl was cover up well…. A woman and mother of moral."

Queen Bey was not the only one in their family feeling proud of Blue's accomplishment. Her mother Tina Knowles made use of her own Instagram account to shower her granddaughter with praises. Along with a clip of Blue performing on stage, she wrote in the caption, "Smooth with it Blue Ivy Performing at Paris Concert!!!"

