 

Beauty Pageant Contestant's Husband Destroys Crown After Wife Places Second

A viral video sees Nathally Becker's partner being in an all-out rage, rushing the stage and hijacking Emannuelly Belini's crown at the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 pageant in Brazil.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - A husband of a beauty pageant contestant in Brazil is not happy with the results. The man was in an all-out rage, rushing the stage and hijacking the winner's crown after his wife was named the runner-up.

In a video taken at the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 pageant on Saturday, May 27, the unhinged husband stormed the stage to take the crown from winner Emannuelly Belini's head as he wasn't happy after his partner Nathally Becker placed second. He later furiously slammed it to the ground, much to everyone's shock.

Not stopping there, Becker's spouse, who remains publicly unidentified, then picked up the crown and heaved it to the ground again to further break the prize to pieces. He additionally tried to pull Becker, who was representing the city of Cuiaba, but pageant security intervened and ushered him backstage.

Following the chaotic event, pageant coordinator Malone Haenisch, who organized the Miss Gay Mato Grosso, released a statement about the fierce outburst. In the said statement, Haenisch claimed that the pageant's judges were fair in declaring Belini as the winner.

"He did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage," Haenisch said. "We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss, when the partner of Miss Cuiaba, who was classified in second place, invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown."

Haenisch continued, "We confirm the pageant jury's choice and we sympathize with the elected Miss, as well as [Becker], as she is not responsible for the crazy attitudes of third parties." The statement also noted that the pageant's "legal team has been informed of the criminal incident" as it plans to take "necessary legal measures" as a result of the disruptive stunt.

"The Miss Mato Grosso Gay pageant team congratulates Miss Varzea Grande, Emannuelly Belini, elected Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 on the night of 27 May," said the organizer.

Concluding the statement, Haenisch said, "We reiterate our best wishes and wish you a glamorous reign, and that your activities may reflect the voice and desires of the LGBTQIAP+ community."

