Matty Healy Seems to Allude to Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Onstage at U.K. Festival

The British rock star is performing with his band The 1975 when he hints at his reluctance to address all 'questions' about his relationship with the 'Lover' singer.

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matty Healy is seemingly not going to talk about his alleged romance with Taylor Swift anytime soon. Returning onstage for the first time since he was spotted together with the American singer amid their dating rumors, the British musician hinted at his reluctance to address "questions" about their relationship.

On Saturday, May 27, the 34-year-old took the stage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland with his band The 1975. The rock star appeared to allude to his dating rumors with Taylor when he opened his band's set.

"Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?" Matty said onstage, as quoted by Daily Mail. "All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975."

The 1975 frontman dressed in a white lab coat and glasses while holding a bottle of red wine in his hand. His mother, actress Denise Welch, was seen watching from the side of the stage.

Matty was first seen together with Taylor since their dating news broke in early May when they were heading to her rented condo in Nashville following her second sold-out stadium concert in the Tennessee capital. They were seen sitting beside each other in the back of Taylor's chauffeured vehicle on May 6.

They have since been inseparable as they have been spotted on several dates in New York City. Recently, it's reported that they are planning to move in together after dating for just a few weeks.

A source told The Sun, "He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can. Matty has already told the 1975 team that he'll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable."

"He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album," the source continued. "Matty is Joe Alwyn 2.0 - her superstar status doesn't faze him in the slightest."

