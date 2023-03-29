 

Emily Ratajkowski Considers Freezing Her Eggs as She's Open to Having More Kids

The 'Gone Girl' actress is not afraid of getting pregnant and raising her brood as a single mother as she finds partnership 'really hard' especially when adding children to the mix.

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski reveals plan to freeze her eggs and thinks she'll still be a single mum in her late-30s. The 31-year-old model and "Gone Girl" actress claims a lot of men she dates are useless at integrating into her life as a mother to son Sylvester, two, and fears she may not find a partner she wants to raise another child alongside.

"Is it cool to raise a baby without the father?" one of her followers asked her during an online question and answer session with fans, recorded on March 23 and released this week.

Emily replied, "I thought about this a lot - a lot of my friends have gotten their eggs frozen just to buy themselves some more time, do the careers they want, meet the potential partner they want, but also I know a lot of people had IVF because they weren't able to get pregnant naturally."

"And, I'm 31, and it was really crazy - my last visit with a gaeno, and she was like, 'Ok, well in about two or three years we'll be talking about your eggs, you know, being frozen.' And it really shocked me - not that I don't think that's reasonable, I was just like, 'Holy s***, I have to be thinking about that?' "

  Editors' Pick

"My mum naturally got pregnant with me at 38 so it never crossed my mind that part of it. I think I definitely would like to have more children - I really love being a mom. I'm not sure I'm going to find somebody that I want to raise a child with."

Emily has dated a string of men including comic Pete Davidson, 29, since she last year divorced her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 42, and snaps emerged at the weekend of her kissing 29-year-old former One Direction singer Harry Styles, on the streets of Japan.

But she added about struggling to find a long-term partner, "I will say there are men who are more respectful of my family, which is me and Sly, and our relationship, and more cognisant of it than others. And that makes a huge difference for me. Like if you are appreciative of my life as a mother and my time with Sly and how he is Number 1, like, you win so many points."

She added about her future plans to give her son, who she calls "Sly", a sibling whether she finds another man or not, "I personally wouldn't be afraid of getting pregnant and giving birth as a single woman. That doesn't mean I'm saying that's the best way to do it or the only way to do it but I very much see that for my future - deciding to do IVF in my late-30s to give Sly a sibling."

"I think marriage is really hard, partnership is really hard and when you bring kids into the mix it's 1,000 times more difficult, so in some ways it (being a single mum) can streamline it a bit. But it also means there is no time off. There's no shifts - there's no, 'Give mummy and daddy a break,' so it's a lot of work. But it definitely can be done and I think it can definitely be a beautiful thing."

