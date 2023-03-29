Adele Talks About Getting Drunk at Home During Covid Lockdown

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker told the crowd at her Las Vegas residency show recently that she once drank four bottles of wine before lunch during pandemic.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adele once guzzled four bottles of wine before lunch during lockdown. The "Chasing Pavements" singer, 34, who went viral in 2019 by losing more than 7 stone after slashing sugar and booze from her diet, made the admission while holding a glass of vino on stage as she finished the first leg of her Las Vegas residency in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown, it was 11am and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in - like we all were. I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically," she told fans on Saturday night, March 25, according to the Daily Star.

She last year told Oprah Winfrey during a CBS interview she had "stopped drinking" in the wake of her estranged dad Mark Evans dying from bowel cancer in May 2021 aged 57, and after her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, 48, the same year.

The singer, who has son Angelo Adkins, nine, with the charity boss, and who is now dating sports agent Rich Paul, 41, said, "I stopped drinking. That's one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything."

But it's not just booze Adele has cut back on to lose weight. In 2021, she told The Sun it was the result of giving up tea drinking, as she used to drink around 10 cups a day packed with two sugars each. She added about getting in shape, "I used to drink 10 cups a day with two sugars in each so I was on 20 sugars a day. Now I don't drink it and I have more energy than ever."

Adele was set to finish her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas residency on Saturday night but also used the final show to announce surprise new dates. She told fans playing 34 shows to 4,000 people a night was "not enough," and said in videos shared on social media the extra concerts will be recorded and later released on film.

She could be heard telling fans on Saturday, "Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that. I know it's not enough, so I am coming back."

You can share this post!