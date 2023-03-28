 

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Reportedly 'Had a Thing' Years Before Caught Making Out

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Reportedly 'Had a Thing' Years Before Caught Making Out
The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress and the 'Pillowtalk' singer's alleged date night comes as no surprise to their close friends because they know the pair allegedly have hooked up in the past.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's rumored romance may not have come out of nowhere. The two reportedly have history together, years before they were allegedly spotted making out on a dinner date.

That's why people close to the actress and the British singer are not surprised by reports of their alleged date night. They know the pair have hooked up "way back" in the past, when Selena's best friend Taylor Swift was dating Zayn's then-One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

"They had a thing years ago, when Taylor and Harry were dating," a top music industry source tells Page Six. The source adds, "It doesn't surprise me at all that they're potentially together [today.]"

The dating rumors were first brought up by a TikTok user earlier this month, citing a friend, a hostess at a celebrity-loved Soho eatery, who told her about Selena and Zayn's date night. Klarissa Garcia, the hostess' friend who made a TikTok video about the alleged encounter, told Page Six on Friday, March 24, "No one noticed them [in the restaurant]." She added, "It was pretty public but ... no one really cares about famous people in New York."

An eyewitness additionally told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M." The informant dished, "They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

Interestingly, Selena was once also linked to Zayn's former 1D bandmate, Niall Horan. In 2015, they were reported to have made out at Jenna Dewan's birthday party. The dating rumors resurfaced in 2019 after the two posed alongside each other during a dinner with friends, and Selena was later photographed going to his house.

Setting the record straight, Niall said in 2020, "Myself and Selena are really good friends with the same group of mates." He addressed the photo of Selena leaving his house, "I remember I saw this stupid article a while ago of her walking out of my house or walking into my house or something like that and everyone was like, 'Oh they're together,' There was also about 15 other people in there for a barbecue. It's just typical absolute useless nonsense."

