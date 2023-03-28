 

Lenny Kravitz Praises Daughter Zoe for 'Gracefully' Navigating Her Career

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
The 'Can’t Get You Off My Mind' singer is 'proud' that his 34-year-old daughter, whom he shares with actress Lisa Bonet, 'knows who she is' and is 'doing well.'

  Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lenny Kravitz feels "proud" of his daughter Zoe Kravitz for "gracefully" navigating her career. The 58-year-old musician feels immensely proud of what Zoe, 34, has managed to achieve during her career and how she's done it.

Lenny told E! News, "When you watch your child become who they are - not who you necessarily want them to be - but who they were created to be, she's done it her way. She's done it very gracefully and she's doing well and she knows who she is and that's the main thing that I'm proud of."

Lenny can see strong similarities between Zoe and his own mother. He shared, "I see so much of my mother in her. It's really touching and of course she has her mom and me in there of course, but I think about my mother a lot and just how proud she would be because she passed when Zoe was just a small child."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Zoe previously confessed to being frustrated by call-out culture. The actress believes that social media spreads "fear" and she's been "stung" by some of the criticism that's come her way.

She told the Observer newspaper, "It's dangerous to start caring about what other people are going to think, or what they do think." Zoe hates cancel culture and feels it's ultimately encouraged people to censor themselves online.

The movie star, whose mom is actress Lisa Bonet, said, "People are not expressing or doing what they want to do, because they're afraid of getting into trouble. We're not leaving room for growth. It's all based on shame and fear. It's completely out of control."

Zoe also feels frustrated by some of the current trends in the movie business. The actress, who played Catwoman in "The Batman", said, "The idea of certain actors not being able to play a certain part because you're not that thing in real life, I think that's really dangerous. Because I don't know what acting is, if we're not allowed to play someone. It's about empathy. It's about stepping outside yourself."

