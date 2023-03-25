New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

Celebrity

Neither the singer/actress nor the former One Direction star confirmed the dating speculations, but she once declared in 2015, that she would definitely say yes if he asked her out.

AceShowbiz - Are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik an item? The "Only Murders in the Building" star and the former One Direction member sent tongue wagging over a possible new romance after they were reportedly spotted "making out" during a dinner date in New York City.

Bringing up the claim was one TikTok user, who claimed that her friend told her about Selena and Zayn's date. The user then unleashed a screenshot of her chat with the said pal in the video.

The text message read, "Tell me how Selena Gomez and zayne just walked into [cencored place] hand in hand, making out." The friend then told the TikTok user that she "seated" the rumored new couple.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M." The source added, "They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

The report has since drawn mixed reactions from fans. While others are excited by Selena and Zayn's relationship, others doubt it considering her friendship with Gigi Hadid, who shares a daughter with the British crooner.

"SELENA AND ZAYN ALLEGEDLY ACTUALLY DATING???" one person asked in disbelief, while another gushed, "zayn and selena ooooh i love this song." Someone else, however, argued, "idk why y'all want selena and zayn to happen like selena and gigi aren't friends of nearly a decade."

Neither Selena nor Zayn confirmed the dating speculations. However, Selena once declared in 2015 that she would definitely say yes if he asked her out. "If he had asked me out on a date, I would be seen with him," she told InStyle U.K. "Just kidding, but not kidding."

