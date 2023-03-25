 

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date
Celebrity

Neither the singer/actress nor the former One Direction star confirmed the dating speculations, but she once declared in 2015, that she would definitely say yes if he asked her out.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik an item? The "Only Murders in the Building" star and the former One Direction member sent tongue wagging over a possible new romance after they were reportedly spotted "making out" during a dinner date in New York City.

Bringing up the claim was one TikTok user, who claimed that her friend told her about Selena and Zayn's date. The user then unleashed a screenshot of her chat with the said pal in the video.

The text message read, "Tell me how Selena Gomez and zayne just walked into [cencored place] hand in hand, making out." The friend then told the TikTok user that she "seated" the rumored new couple.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M." The source added, "They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

The report has since drawn mixed reactions from fans. While others are excited by Selena and Zayn's relationship, others doubt it considering her friendship with Gigi Hadid, who shares a daughter with the British crooner.

"SELENA AND ZAYN ALLEGEDLY ACTUALLY DATING???" one person asked in disbelief, while another gushed, "zayn and selena ooooh i love this song." Someone else, however, argued, "idk why y'all want selena and zayn to happen like selena and gigi aren't friends of nearly a decade."

Neither Selena nor Zayn confirmed the dating speculations. However, Selena once declared in 2015 that she would definitely say yes if he asked her out. "If he had asked me out on a date, I would be seen with him," she told InStyle U.K. "Just kidding, but not kidding."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bruce Davison Jokes He Never Kissed Girl after Smooching Rat in Horror Movie 'Willard'

Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for 'Speaking Out' Amid Their Beef Rumors
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Makes History After Becoming First Woman to Reach 400M Followers on Instagram

Selena Gomez Makes History After Becoming First Woman to Reach 400M Followers on Instagram

Selena Gomez Says Her Crush 'Doesn't Even Exist' After Drew Taggart Dating Rumors

Selena Gomez Says Her Crush 'Doesn't Even Exist' After Drew Taggart Dating Rumors

Selena Gomez Gets 'Date' Invite From Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich After Showing Her Bare Face

Selena Gomez Gets 'Date' Invite From Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich After Showing Her Bare Face

Selena Gomez Says She's Forever 'in Debt' to Kidney Donor Francia Raisa After Feud Rumors

Selena Gomez Says She's Forever 'in Debt' to Kidney Donor Francia Raisa After Feud Rumors

Latest News
Bruce Davison Jokes He Never Kissed Girl after Smooching Rat in Horror Movie 'Willard'
  • Mar 25, 2023

Bruce Davison Jokes He Never Kissed Girl after Smooching Rat in Horror Movie 'Willard'

Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for 'Speaking Out' Amid Their Beef Rumors
  • Mar 25, 2023

Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for 'Speaking Out' Amid Their Beef Rumors

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date
  • Mar 25, 2023

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

John Legend Defends Chrissy Teigen for Detailing the Loss of Their Baby Son on Social Media
  • Mar 25, 2023

John Legend Defends Chrissy Teigen for Detailing the Loss of Their Baby Son on Social Media

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims
  • Mar 25, 2023

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

T.I. on Ending Feud With Boosie Badazz: 'We're Too Grown for That'
  • Mar 25, 2023

T.I. on Ending Feud With Boosie Badazz: 'We're Too Grown for That'

Most Read
Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday
Celebrity

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on 'Absurd' Rumors She's Dating Tom Brady's Friend Jeffrey Soffer

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on 'Absurd' Rumors She's Dating Tom Brady's Friend Jeffrey Soffer

Delilah Belle Hamlin Recalls the First Time She Slid Into Jason Momoa's DMs

Delilah Belle Hamlin Recalls the First Time She Slid Into Jason Momoa's DMs