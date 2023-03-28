Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'Rob and Chyna' shockingly gushes over the SKIMS founder's collaboration with Dolce and Gabbana in a new interview following their legal battle.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna appears to be making nice with Kim Kardashian after losing her defamation trial. The former star of "Rob & Chyna" shocked fans when she gave a rare show of support for the SKIMS founder in a recent interview.

In a video obtained by Hollywood Unlocked on Monday, March 27, Blac could be seen donning a shirt featuring the reality TV star posing for Dolce & Gabbana. When asked about the tee, the model admitted that she has "respect" for Kim's work.

"Well I love Dolce & Gabbana but I wore this shirt today because I wanted to support Kim," the model shared. The 34-year-old, who shares daughter Dream with Kim's brother Rob Kardashian, added, "She did a collaboration with Dolce and I respect it and that's Dream's auntie."





Upon watching the clip, fans were praising Blac for offering "olive branch of peace" following their legal drama. "I really believe she has changed and that's great for her!" one fan raved. Another fan wrote, "Grown looks so good on her!"

One other said, "like her honesty she doesn't care about what ppl think." Referring to Khloe Kardashian's cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, someone else wrote, "I hope the kardashians can make a way to include chyna more in their kids life as well as they do with Tristan."

After splitting from Rob, Blac took legal action against his famous family. The influencer accused them of orchestrating the cancellation of the twosome's reality series, "Rob & Chyna". She sued for $109,635,021 in economic damages and $36,000,000 in damages for emotional distress.

Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, along with sisters Khloe and Kylie Jenner asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss the case shortly before it went to jury. Their lawyer Michael G. Rhodes also slammed Blac's allegations in an April 2022 statement, calling them "absurd."

Later in May 2022, Kim was dropped from the defamation suit as the judge ruled "no statement" made by the SKIMS founder was "alleged to be defamatory" against Blac. The court also agreed that there's "no evidence" to support that Kim had a "responsible part" in defaming Blac. The judge also ruled to dismiss the case as the TV family has successfully defeated her in the legal battle.

You can share this post!