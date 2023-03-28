 

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common
Instagram
Celebrity

The PDA-packed sighting in Los Angeles arrives one year after the 'Girls Trip' actress called it quits with the rapper after 16 months of dating due to alleged busy schedule.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish is no longer shy to show her love to her new man in public. The "Girls Trip" actress has confirmed her romance with new boyfriend Marvin Jones with a sweet kiss one year after her split from Common.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Monday, March 27, the 43-year-old comedienne/actress could be seen locking lips with the Bitcoin investor after enjoying brunch together in Los Angeles. She looked happier than ever as she shared some smooches.

Tiffany embraced Marvin with the pair sharing a lingering kiss after brunch in Studio City, after previously being seen hanging out at various events. For the outing, she nailed a casual look in a gray hoodie paired with black leggings and sneakers.

  Editors' Pick

Tiffany also wore her crop in soft waves and paired with chic shades. In the meantime, a smitten Marvin could be seen looking dapper in a black hoodie and shorts as he embraced his new love.

The PDA-packed sighting came one year after Tiffany called it quits with Common after 16 months of dating. The comedian and rapper, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, called it quits in November 2021 due to their busy schedules. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."

The two met on set of 2019 action film "The Kitchen" as Tiffany was one of the top billed stars alongside Elisabeth Moss and Melissa McCarthy. Back in August 2020, Tiffany had confirmed that the two were an item during an appearance on Steve-O's podcast "Wild Ride". She shared, "Yeah, I'm doing it with Common now. I met him when I was shooting my movie 'The Kitchen'. We became friends but it wasn't sexual or anything like that."

Tiffany said the two later "got tested for everything and yeah we've been f**king," after she decided she was looking for a relationship. The comic also joked that it was her first time ever dating a celebrity. "I f**ked one, but this is my first time like being in a relationship with one," she dished.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Liv Tyler Returns to MCU After 15 Years for 'Captain America 4'

Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears in 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Teaser
Related Posts
Tiffany Haddish 'Grateful' to Return to Red Carpet for First Time After Child Grooming Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish 'Grateful' to Return to Red Carpet for First Time After Child Grooming Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish Thanks God for 'Getting Rid of the Mess' After Sex Abuse Lawsuit Is Dismissed

Tiffany Haddish Thanks God for 'Getting Rid of the Mess' After Sex Abuse Lawsuit Is Dismissed

Tiffany Haddish Insists No One Can 'Cancel' Her After Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish Insists No One Can 'Cancel' Her After Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish Claims She 'Lost Everything' Because of Child Grooming Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish Claims She 'Lost Everything' Because of Child Grooming Lawsuit

Latest News
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Wins Big With Five Nods, Harry Styles Bags Top Award
  • Mar 28, 2023

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift Wins Big With Five Nods, Harry Styles Bags Top Award

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors
  • Mar 28, 2023

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears in 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Teaser
  • Mar 28, 2023

Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears in 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Teaser

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common
  • Mar 28, 2023

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Liv Tyler Returns to MCU After 15 Years for 'Captain America 4'
  • Mar 28, 2023

Liv Tyler Returns to MCU After 15 Years for 'Captain America 4'

'Bachelor' Finale Recap: Zach Shallcross Confronted Over Fantasy Suites Drama Before Proposal
  • Mar 28, 2023

'Bachelor' Finale Recap: Zach Shallcross Confronted Over Fantasy Suites Drama Before Proposal

Most Read
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video
Celebrity

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme