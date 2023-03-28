Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Instagram Celebrity

The PDA-packed sighting in Los Angeles arrives one year after the 'Girls Trip' actress called it quits with the rapper after 16 months of dating due to alleged busy schedule.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish is no longer shy to show her love to her new man in public. The "Girls Trip" actress has confirmed her romance with new boyfriend Marvin Jones with a sweet kiss one year after her split from Common.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Monday, March 27, the 43-year-old comedienne/actress could be seen locking lips with the Bitcoin investor after enjoying brunch together in Los Angeles. She looked happier than ever as she shared some smooches.

Tiffany embraced Marvin with the pair sharing a lingering kiss after brunch in Studio City, after previously being seen hanging out at various events. For the outing, she nailed a casual look in a gray hoodie paired with black leggings and sneakers.

Tiffany also wore her crop in soft waves and paired with chic shades. In the meantime, a smitten Marvin could be seen looking dapper in a black hoodie and shorts as he embraced his new love.

The PDA-packed sighting came one year after Tiffany called it quits with Common after 16 months of dating. The comedian and rapper, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, called it quits in November 2021 due to their busy schedules. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."

The two met on set of 2019 action film "The Kitchen" as Tiffany was one of the top billed stars alongside Elisabeth Moss and Melissa McCarthy. Back in August 2020, Tiffany had confirmed that the two were an item during an appearance on Steve-O's podcast "Wild Ride". She shared, "Yeah, I'm doing it with Common now. I met him when I was shooting my movie 'The Kitchen'. We became friends but it wasn't sexual or anything like that."

Tiffany said the two later "got tested for everything and yeah we've been f**king," after she decided she was looking for a relationship. The comic also joked that it was her first time ever dating a celebrity. "I f**ked one, but this is my first time like being in a relationship with one," she dished.

You can share this post!