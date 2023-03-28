Liv Tyler Returns to MCU After 15 Years for 'Captain America 4'

Universal Pictures Movie

The '9-1-1: Lone Star' actress is set to reprise her role of scientist Betty Ross in 'Captain America: New World Order', after she portrayed the character in 2008's 'The Incredible Hulk'.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Liv Tyler is making her way back to Marvel Cinematic Universe. The SAG Award-winning actress has been tapped to join the cast of "Captain America: New World Order", reprising her role from 15 years ago.

The 45-year-old daughter of singer Steven Tyler will reprise her role of scientist Betty Rose, who is the daughter of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. She portrayed the character in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk" alongside Edward Norton as Bruce Banner a.k.a. The Hulk.

"The Incredible Hulk" is the second MCU film and was released after "Iron Man". However, Norton exited the franchise after reportedly disagreeing with Marvel over the final edit of the film. He was then replaced by Mark Ruffalo for "The Avengers" (2012) and subsequent films.

Thunderbolt was portrayed by the late William Hurt in "The Incredible Hulk". Sam Elliott, meanwhile, played the part in 2003's "Hulk" starring Eric Bana. The role has now been recast, with Harrison Ford being set to play the character in "Captain America 4".

The movie will also mark the first installment in the "Captain America" film franchise without Chris Evans in the titular role. Evans' Steve Rogers passed the torch to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).

However, Sam didn't immediately embrace his new alter ego on Disney+'s series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", on which he starred alongside Sebastian Stan. After much self-doubt due to him questioning how "a black man [can] represent a country that does not represent him," Sam finally takes up the shield and embraces his new alter ego in the last episode of the series.

Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas and Xosha Roquemore will also star in the film, with Julius Onah on board to direct. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are penning the script. The movie is slated for May 3, 2024 release in the United States.

You can share this post!