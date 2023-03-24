 

Mindy Kaling Honored With the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden

Mindy Kaling Honored With the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden
The multi-hypenate star, who is best known for creating 'The Mindy Project', is presented with the award by the 80-year-old Commander in Chief on behalf of the National Endowment of the Arts.

AceShowbiz - Mindy Kaling gushed that it was "almost too much to take in" being honored with the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden. The 43-year-old actress, comedian, screenwriter and producer was presented with the award by the 80-year-old Commander in Chief on behalf of the National Endowment of the Arts on Tuesday, March 21.

Mindy, who is best known for creating the romantic comedy series "The Mindy Project", shared on Instagram alongside pictures from the special day, "A little while ago, I got a call from Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson that the National Endowment of the Arts and the office of the President wanted to give me the National Medal of Arts for my work in television and as an author. I'm still processing how to receive the news."

She continued, "Yesterday, I went with my family to receive the medal at the White House. To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States, my late mother's dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in. It didn't feel real!"

  Editors' Pick

"The Office" alum admitted she doesn't feel worthy of such an accolade and vowed to spend the "rest of my life earning this medal." Mindy continued, "I mean, I was sitting next to GLADYS KNIGHT. I guess I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to @potus, @neaarts and @kamalaharris. And to say I promise to spend the rest of my life earning this medal because I don't feel like I've earned it yet."

She added, "I wish my mom could have been there, but what are you gonna do. Nothing is perfect, but yesterday was pretty close. I love everyone. Thanks @katelinden, Vinay Reddy and @picsschmicks for helping it all happen."

