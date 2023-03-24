Chris Martin Claims Bruce Springsteen Inspires His Current Diet

Cover Images/Roger Wong/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The Coldplay frontman shares on 'Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend' podcast that he stops eating at 4 P.M. every day, meaning he skips dinner, after having a lunch with the 73-year-old singer.

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Martin only eats one meal a day after being inspired by Bruce Springsteen. The Coldplay frontman stops eating at 4 P.M. every day, meaning he skips dinner, after seeing the 73-year-old singer was in "even more shape" than him last year and discovering Bruce only has one meal a day.

During his appearance on the "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" podcast, Chris said, "I actually don't have dinner anymore. I stop eating at four and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen."

He recalled, "I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway. But I was like, 'Bruce looks even more in shape than me' and Patti [Bruce's wife] said he's only eating one meal a day. I was like, 'Well, there we go. That's my next challenge.'"

Chris joked his only meal of the day is "flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce". In 2021, the 46-year-old singer admitted he had only cooked twice in the previous 10 years - and set the kitchen on fire both times.

He told BBC Radio 2, "I'm not a great cook. I've cooked twice in the last 10 years and both times the Fire Brigade came and I'd like to send a shout out to them in North London Fire Department who've saved me twice. The second time they came and said 'have you been cooking again?'"

Asked what he burnt, he admitted, "Um, er, pasta and toast because I said I'd cook dinner, but then I got distracted and went to work on a song and then forgot until, anyway!".

In 2016, Chris revealed he was on the 6:1 diet, in which he ate six days a week but fasted on the seventh day by drinking water. He told Fresh 102.7,"I fast once a week, yeah, one day a week. This guy said to me, 'Try not eating for a day, it will make your body feel healthier,' and I did it and I found I could sing a bit better, and also I felt so grateful for food."

You can share this post!