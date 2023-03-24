 

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Marries Greg Mallett

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Marries Greg Mallett
The 30-year-old socialite married her partner of 14 years, Greg Mallett, on a mountain in South Africa as the couple exchange vows at La Cotte Farm near Cape Town.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer has tied the knot. The 30-year-old socialite married her partner of 14 years, Greg Mallett, on a mountain in South Africa. Amelia and Greg said their vows at La Cotte Farm near Cape Town.

The nutritionist told HELLO! magazine, "It means so much to get married here. Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg's happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now."

Greg gushed, "I've been dreaming of watching Amelia walk down the aisle for 14 years." Family members in attendance included Amelia's twin sister, Lady Eliza, her sister Lady Kitty and brother Samuel.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Amelia's father and brother to the late Diana, Charles Spencer, was not in attendance. It's not known why he was absent at this time.

When Greg announced their engagement back in 2020, Charlies tweeted, "Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."

Charlies Spencer's Facebook post

Charlies Spencer congratulated daughter Amelia on her wedding.

The proposal was on July 22. Greg gushed on Instagram, "So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn't be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15."

