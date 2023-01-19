FBI Docs Claim King Von Placed $100K Hit on FBG Duck

Instagram Celebrity

A witness tells FBI that, before his passing in November 2020, the Chicago rapper offered a $100,000 reward for anyone who killed his rival Duck, who died in a shooting in August of the same year.

Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - King Von and FBG Duck's rivalry may be over with the two rappers' tragic deaths, but the story continues to be told. According to a new report, the Only the Family artist placed a bounty on his rival Chicago rapper.

Rap blog Chicago Scene 88 has posted screenshots of FBI report into the murder investigation of Duck, in which an unnamed witness was cited as saying that Von offered a $100,000 reward on anyone who killed Duck. The rapper allegedly first offered $50,000 before later doubling the reward.

While it's unclear if his offer was what motivated the assassination of Duck, Von allegedly celebrated Duck's murder by buying everyone in O'Block, known as the most dangerous block in Chicago, a new chain. The witness also identified the alleged shooters, including Marcus "Muwop" Smart, whom the witness claimed conducted several murders on behalf of O'Block.

The documents also mention that the gun used to kill Duck can be linked to a dozen other cases. The witness spoke to FBI on August 18, 2020, weeks after Duck's death.

Following the paperwork's release, fans dug up an old tweet from Von where he stated that he and Duck had ended their beef before the latter's passing. "Me and Duck settled Our differences right before he passed," he tweeted after Duck's shooting dead. "We was talking bout bringing everybody together as a whole n changing da community for the better. Imma still stand on dat s**t. Every step of the way imma be thinking of u. Even doe u dissed my dead homies and family."

Duck was shot in East Oak Street on August 4, 2020. At the time, four individuals exited two vehicles and began firing at individuals that were outside of one of the stores, striking Duck. He was rushed to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after sustaining multiple shots to his torso and losing a lot of blood.

Three months later, on November 6, Von met his demise in a similar manner. He got shot during an altercation with Quando Rondo's crew outside a hookah lounge in Atlanta, Georgia. The suspected gunman, Lul Timm, is affiliated with Quando, who has been defending Tim.

You can share this post!