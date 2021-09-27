King Von Possibly Has Two More Children, His Cousin Baylo Says

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Crazy Story' hitmaker already left behind two children when he passed away on November 6, 2020, before it was revealed that Deja Denise was pregnant with his third child.

AceShowbiz - King Von might be leaving behind a legacy that is bigger than what people have known outside of his music. The rapper, who died at 26 years old last year, is said to be possibly having more kids who have yet to be made public.

Spilling the beans was the late hip-hop artist's own cousin Baylo. In a video posted by @Ariteatalk, the cousin said that the Chicago native is believed to be fathering "two more little boys" and that a DNA test will be done to confirm their paternity.

Baylo, however, didn't share more details of the babies, including who the mothers are as he hinted that they are not ready to go public with it. "They're not on the Internet with it. They're quiet," he added.

Von already had two children, a son whom he shared with Kema and a daughter with Micii, when he died on November 6, 2020. Later in June this year, Deja Denise sparked a speculation that she was pregnant with the late rhymer's child. Von's sister Kayla B later confirmed that her late brother is the baby's father.

Deja gave birth to her daughter, named Demi Rowe, on July 21. She introduced the baby girl around a month later on Instagram. "July 10, 2021; 7 pounds 11oz; 20 inch's; 9:16 P.M," she wrote along with first pictures of the bundle of joy.

News of Von possibly fathering two more children arrives just several days after two of his baby mamas, Kema and Micii, were caught making out in public. In a video which has circulated online, the two were sharing a sensual kiss in front of others in what looks like a party or a club.

Kema later appeared to confirm that it was them who were featured in the salacious clip while playing down their affectionate gesture. "Girls kiss all the time. It's no big deal," she wrote, putting an end to any speculations that might arise due their intimate moment.