 
 

King Von Possibly Has Two More Children, His Cousin Baylo Says

King Von Possibly Has Two More Children, His Cousin Baylo Says
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Crazy Story' hitmaker already left behind two children when he passed away on November 6, 2020, before it was revealed that Deja Denise was pregnant with his third child.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - King Von might be leaving behind a legacy that is bigger than what people have known outside of his music. The rapper, who died at 26 years old last year, is said to be possibly having more kids who have yet to be made public.

Spilling the beans was the late hip-hop artist's own cousin Baylo. In a video posted by @Ariteatalk, the cousin said that the Chicago native is believed to be fathering "two more little boys" and that a DNA test will be done to confirm their paternity.

Baylo, however, didn't share more details of the babies, including who the mothers are as he hinted that they are not ready to go public with it. "They're not on the Internet with it. They're quiet," he added.

  See also...

Von already had two children, a son whom he shared with Kema and a daughter with Micii, when he died on November 6, 2020. Later in June this year, Deja Denise sparked a speculation that she was pregnant with the late rhymer's child. Von's sister Kayla B later confirmed that her late brother is the baby's father.

Deja gave birth to her daughter, named Demi Rowe, on July 21. She introduced the baby girl around a month later on Instagram. "July 10, 2021; 7 pounds 11oz; 20 inch's; 9:16 P.M," she wrote along with first pictures of the bundle of joy.

News of Von possibly fathering two more children arrives just several days after two of his baby mamas, Kema and Micii, were caught making out in public. In a video which has circulated online, the two were sharing a sensual kiss in front of others in what looks like a party or a club.

Kema later appeared to confirm that it was them who were featured in the salacious clip while playing down their affectionate gesture. "Girls kiss all the time. It's no big deal," she wrote, putting an end to any speculations that might arise due their intimate moment.

You can share this post!

Kodak Black Publicly Flirts With Yung Miami

Doutzen Kroes Defends Herself After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Post
Related Posts
King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von's Cousin Baylo Claims He's Jumped at by Security Under the Rapper's BM Kema's Order

King Von's Cousin Baylo Claims He's Jumped at by Security Under the Rapper's BM Kema's Order

Most Read
'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery
Celebrity

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital