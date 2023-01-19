Joey King's Fans Go Wild Amid Rumors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Cheated on Wife Sam, 55, With Her

Cover Images/John Rainford Celebrity

In fact, Aaron's marriage to Sam has been subject to Internet scrutiny due to their 23-year age gap and the fact that they met when he was just 18 years old.

Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joey King's name has been dragged into Aaron Taylor-Johnson's marriage to Sam Taylor-Johnson. If a new report is to be believed, Aaron cheated on his wife Sam with his "Bullet Train" co-star Joey.

On Wednesday, January 18, TikTok creator @thekylemarisa posted a video reading an anonymous blind item about Aaron and Joey. According to the blind, the actors allegedly hooked up on the press tour for the film and have continued their affair off-camera and press. The blind was accompanied by the related headline, "Joey King Serves Up A Daring Look At Bullet Train's Paris Photo Call."

Neither Joey, Aaron nor his wife Sam, have spoken publicly about the claims. However, this hasn't stopped Joey and Aaron's fans from chiming in and freaking out over the alleged infidelity.

In the comments section of Joey's latest Instagram post, fans poured their thoughts on the cheating rumors. "if the rumors are true.. good for you tbh," one person wrote, adding a slew of red heart emojis. A second added, "if it's true good for you girl!"

A third quipped, "JOEY TAKE DOWN GRANDMA AND WE'LL STREAM 'The Kissing Booth'," referring to Aaron and Sam's 23-year age gap relationship. A separate person chimed in, "Thank you for your service queen." Someone said, "i don't support cheating but aaron taylor johnson i hope u had the best time ever," while a different fan wrote, "if joey king rly ended that marriage kudos to her she deserves compensation."

Others, meanwhile, pointed out that Joey has a fiance, Steven Piet. The two got engaged in February last year. "Y'all are forgetting she's engaged," one social media user noted, with another urging everyone to stop spreading the rumors, "yall she's literally engaged stop."

Indeed, Aaron's marriage has been subject to scrutiny for quite some time due to their 2-decade age gap and the fact that they met when he was just 18 years old. The two were married in 2012 and have two children together.

