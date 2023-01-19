 

50 Cent and Dr. Dre Praised by The Game on Debut Album Anniversary Despite Past Super Bowl Snub

In a new social media post, Game shows some love to Fiddy and Dre for helping bring his dreams to life on the 18th anniversary of his major label debut, 'The Documentary'.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent and Dr. Dre are receiving compliments from The Game. Both Fif and Dre were credited in a gushing post Game made on the anniversary of his debut album despite past Super Bowl snub.

On Wednesday, January 18, the "How We Do" spitter turned to his Instagram account to commemorate the anniversary of his effort "The Documentary". Along with a picture of the album cover, he wrote, "18 years ago today…. A hip hop classic was born. All I wanted to do was tell my story & make sure my son would never live the life I did. @snoopdogg passed me the torch, @bustarhymes kept me focused… @drdre laid the foundation & @50cent helped put the puzzle together."

"I took @jonathanmannion to the depths of Compton, California & showed him the heart of what I survived," the 43-year-old emcee, who goes by @losangelesconfidential on Instagram, continued. "He captured the essence of my city, my hood & brought to the world my vision." He then concluded his post with wise words that read, "Always remember, it is no longer a dream once it becomes reality."

Previously, The Game threw plenty of shots at Fif and Dre in the past. In March last year, Game claimed that Kanye West did more for him than Dre on "Drink Champs". "It's crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than [Dr.] Dre did for me my whole career," he said.

Then during a conversation on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, The Game admitted that he was hurt by Dre not inviting him to perform with him at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2022. "The real reason I wasn't on the Super Bowl is because I'm not a 'safe' artist," he claimed, "You don't know what Game gon' do when he get up there. They went with the 'safe' artists."

As for 50, The Game called the G-Unit boss a "b***h" while performing at a recent concert in Houston, Texas. "I'm a tell everybody in here. I still don't f**k with 50 Cent. He a b***h n***a," he told the crowd. "It ain't no cut with that n***a. Next time we in the same place n***a, s**t getting thrown. I don't f**k with that n***a, he a sucker n***a. I'm a say it in Houston, I'll say it in New York, I'll say it anywhere n***a, that n***a's a straight b***h. And I like the TV show. N***a, now put that on the internet."

In response, Fif wrote on Instagram, "oh no, you making me nervous now you know it's not safe around me [grinning face emoji] when i'm nervous.LOL."

