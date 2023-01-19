Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Prepped at Graceland Across From Her Father Elvis' Plot

Cover Images/Bill Davila Celebrity

Photos and video show workers currently excavating a burial spot for the only child of the King of Rock and Roll ahead of a planned memorial on Sunday, January 22.

Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Preparation is currently underway for Lisa Marie Presley's grave ahead of her planned memorial service. A burial spot is now being excavated at Graceland as she is set to be laid to rest next to her late son Benjamin Keough.

In photos and video obtained by TMZ, workers are seen prepping the grave, which is located across from Lisa Marie's father Elvis Presley's plot. Her gravesite will be positioned around the famous backyard fountain area of the compound.

Elvis' parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at the property, in the same area where the "Love Me Tender" was laid to rest. Elvis' twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth, is also buried at the landmark.

Work on Lisa Marie's memorial spot reportedly started on Tuesday, January 17, but there are more things to prepare ahead of the Celebration of Life ceremony set to take place over the weekend. There reportedly will be a stage with a backdrop on Graceland's front lawn.

There is no word on who will be speaking at the memorial, but the site speculates that there could musical performances with big names paying tribute to the late singer.

Lisa Marie died on Thursday, January 12, just days after she attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. She went into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas after complaining of severe stomach agony. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who was living with her, performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived. Lisa Marie, however, suffered another heart attack when she arrived at hospital and did not survive.

Her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the sad news. She said at the time, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

On Tuesday, the family confirmed plans for the public memorial service. "Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie," the family said in a statement. "A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 A.M. on Sunday, January 22, in Memphis."

