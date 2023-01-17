Lisa Marie Presley's Family Confirms Plans for Public Memorial Service at Graceland

Cover Images/Vince Flores Celebrity

In a statement released on Monday, January 16, the family announced that the late daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley will be honored at a public memorial before she is laid to rest at the property.

AceShowbiz - Plans for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service have come together, days after her sudden passing at age 54. On Monday, January 16, her family confirmed that the late singer will be honored with public memorial at Graceland on Sunday, January 22.

"Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie," the family said in a statement. "A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 A.M. on Sunday, January 22, in Memphis. Please visit [the official Graceland website] for more information."

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation (EPCF) aims at offering support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children's programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.

The plans for the memorial service are announced after it was confirmed that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside her father Elvis Presley at Graceland. Elvis' parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at the property. Elvis' twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth, and Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020, are also buried at the landmark.

Graceland was opened to the public as a house museum in 1982 and it now attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually. Lisa Marie became the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust, which - along with Elvis Presley Enterprises - managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority interest in 2005. She retained ownership of the mansion itself, the 13 acres around it and items inside the home.

Lisa Marie's death was confirmed by her mother Priscilla Presley on Thursday, January 12, just days after she attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. She went into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas after complaining of severe stomach agony. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who was living with her, performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived. Lisa Marie, however, suffered another heart attack when she arrived at hospital and did not survive.

