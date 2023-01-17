 

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

The Australian native has become the butt of Internet's jokes after she launched her OnlyFans page nearly two years after vowing to never join the adult-only platform.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea, who previously vowed to stay away from joining OnlyFans, seems to be enjoying her success after launching her OnlyFans page. The Australian hip-hop star reportedly made a whopping amount in one night on the adult-only platform.

On Monday, January 16, multiple sources reported that the "Black Widow" hitmaker made $307,000 in her first 24 hours on OnlyFans. She first broke the news on Friday, January 13 with a video of her striking sultry poses in bed.

"SURPRISE! I'm dropping a mixed media project called 'Hotter Than Hell'," Iggy wrote in the caption of the footage. She continued, "There's photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year. You can get first look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account."

Offering more details about the "Hotter Than Hell X OnlyFans" collaboration, Iggy said, "Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn't expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!" The "Fancy" raptress added, "Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on."

"I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms," the Australian native elaborated. "The project is bold and fun - so is this collaboration - I think it's going to surprise a lot of people."

Shortly after launching her OnlyFans page, Iggy became the subject of mockery as she previously vowed that she would never join the platform. Less than two years ago, she tweeted, "I think onlyfans can be really empowering for people, But I WILL NEVER, EVVVER join. I don't want to make that type of content & it only f**k up the bag for ppl on there who really bout that life. Shoutout to the baddies tho!!!!"

