 

Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

In a new interview to promote her upcoming movie 'Shotgun Wedding', the singer/actress opens up about what it's like when she and her kids moved in together with her husband and his children.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - While Jennifer Lopez has been offering glimpses of her beautiful blended family with Ben Affleck since their wedding, they apparently had a hard time at first. The singer/actress alluded to this as she called moving in together with her husband and his kids an "emotional transition."

The 53-year-old star opened up about what it's like when they moved in together during an appearance on "Today" with her "Shotgun Wedding" co-star Josh Duhamel to promote their upcoming movie. Declaring 2022 the "best year" despite all the ups and downs, she shared on Monday, January 16, "We moved in together, the kids moved in together, so it's been like a really kind of emotional transition."

J.Lo added that in the end it's all worth the efforts, because "at the same time... all your dreams coming true, it's just been a phenomenal year." She went on gushing about the past year, "Best year, I think, since my kids were born."

In the same interview, Josh joked to J.Lo that he has "probably loved [Ben] longer than you have." She responded, "I bet you have," before adding, "He's dreamy. I get it." The "Transformers" star, who also married his girlfriend Audra Mari last year, further jested, "He's a dreamboat, he's talented… but I don't want to get into my relationship with Ben right now."

J.Lo and Ben announced their engagement in April of last year after rekindling their romance in 2021. They married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022, before throwing a lavish wedding celebration for family and friends at his home in Georgia in August.

J.Lo shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. As for Ben, the 50-year-old actor/director has daughters Violet Anne, 17, and Seraphina Rose, 13, as well as son Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

