 

Iggy Azalea Offers 'Unapologetically Hot' Content as She Joins OnlyFans

The Australian femcee will release exclusive and uncensored photos, videos, music, illustrations and poetry as part of her 'Hotter Than Hell' yearlong multimedia project on her account.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea is the latest celebrity to join OnlyFans. When announcing that she'll become a content creator on the adult subscription site, the "Fancy" hitmaker promised fans "unapologetically hot" content.

The femcee broke the news on Instagram on Friday, January 13. Sharing a video that saw her striking sultry poses in bed, the musician exclaimed, "SURPRISE! I'm dropping a mixed media project called 'Hotter Than Hell'."

"There's photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year," the mom of one continued. "You can get first look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account."

Offering more details about the "Hotter Than Hell X OnlyFans" collaboration, Iggy said in a statement, "Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn't expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!" She added, "Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on."

"I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms," the Australian native elaborated. "The project is bold and fun - so is this collaboration - I think it's going to surprise a lot of people."

The project will encompass Iggy's upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released this summer. Subscriptions to her OnlyFans account will cost $25 per month and it will wrap in December this year.

