Iggy Azalea Slams Playboi Carti for Absence in Son's Life

When making an appearance on a podcast, the Australian rapper and model does not hold back in criticizing her ex for his lack of involvement in their son Onyx's life.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea has criticized her ex, Playboi Carti, for his lack of involvement in their son Onyx's life. During a recent podcast interview, Azalea shared that she is a single mother and the sole parent to Onyx.

"I'm very much a single mother," she said. "I'm very much the only parent. No disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that's just the reality of it. It's one, it's 24/7."

Azalea has accused Carti of being an absent father on multiple occasions. In December 2023, she commented on a fan-made video of Carti spending time with Onyx, sarcastically writing, "It's cool how you can fit damn near every visit into just one video."

Azalea also discussed how motherhood has impacted her priorities. She said she wants to be present in Onyx's life and focus on raising him. "I no longer want to be traveling around everywhere. I want to take my son to school. I want him to have memories with me and give him that time," she explained.

Azalea credited her own mother for instilling in her the importance of being present and supportive for her son. "I think if you're going to have a child, you should be prepared to do that and engage in that way. And I really want to," she said. "I toured two years with my son on a bus and it was time for that to end."

Carti has not publicly addressed Azalea's recent statements. The exes split in 2020 after welcoming Onyx.