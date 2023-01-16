PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Instagram Celebrity

The Philadelphia rapper was fatally shot during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in September last year while he was enjoying his meal with Stephanie Sibounheuang.

AceShowbiz - PnB Rock's untimely passing still affects many, especially his loved ones. During an Instagram Live session, the late Philadelphia rapper's girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang revealed her struggles as she and the couple's child, 2-year-old daughter Xuri, get no "death benefits."

"No, he did not have life insurance," Stephanie told her followers on Saturday, January 14. She went on to stress, "No, he did not have a will. We didn't have nothing set up. We're so young, we don't plan on death. I don't even get death benefits, I don't get nothing, and I'm not gonna ask nobody for nothing. I have that personality and I'm working on that."

Stephanie shared, "I'm trying to, you know, empty myself of my ego and my pride because I'm not gonna ask nobody for nothing, I don't care." She added, "I could be on fire and I'm not even gonna ask you to spit on me. I'm trying to stop being like that, but God, he's been making the way, he's been making the way. I'm so grateful, I'm so grateful for y'all."

"This is basically a video of gratitude," Stephanie said. "And I just want to thank everybody who been supporting me. It really means so much to me. And God wanted to me tell y'all that, since Rock been gone, I haven't had no help."

Stephanie later explained that though she has a few side businesses, PnB Rock was the primary breadwinner in their relationship. "Let's be real. You know, he took care of me and my whole family. I always had my own little motion. You know I got my little Airbnb's and little stuff like that, but let's be real, it's not at an abundance. It's been really tough without no help, without my protector and my provider here. But I'm just letting God use me, I'm just trusting God's plan," she said.

Following PnB Rock's death, Stephanie wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to express her grief and also to reveal that the rapper courageously saved her life during the fatal robbery.

"I am 100% not ok," she wrote. "If I wasn't spiritual I could kill my self (but then I'll go to hell and my man not there) My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can't even handle this."

Stephanie later detailed the moments immediately following the September 12, 2022 shooting at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles, saying that she was briefly detained by the police following the incident. As a result, she was unable to accompany PnB Rock to the Los Angeles area hospital where he succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.

On December 8, 2022, a day before what would have been PnB Rock's 31st birthday, Stephanie paid tribute to her slain boyfriend with a new tattoo, the rapper's first name, Rakim, written in script on her neck.

