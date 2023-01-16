 

Benedict Cumberbatch Splurges $9.9M on a Secluded Somerset Mansion

Benedict Cumberbatch Splurges $9.9M on a Secluded Somerset Mansion
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 'Doctor Strange' actor reportedly bought the historic property in May 2022 with his theatre director wife Sophie Hunter after he spotted it in 2020, exciting their new neighbors.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Benedict Cumberbatch is said to have splurged £8.1 million ($9.9 million) on a mansion in a Somerset estate. The 46-year-old "Sherlock" actor, worth an estimated £32.7 million ($40 million), reportedly bought the property in May 2022 with his theatre director wife Sophie Hunter, 44, after he spotted it in 2020.

According to The Sun, his plot includes a Grade-II listed lodge, organic farm, cider orchard, wine cellar and library. It's said it also includes a Gothic-style arch and was reportedly built to impress King George III, who was a regular visitor in the late 1700s.

  Editors' Pick

A source told the newspaper on Saturday, January 14, "It's really lovely, secluded and peaceful, perfect for getting away from it all. Although the house is historic, it has all mod-cons. Locals in the nearby village know about the purchase. Everyone is excited about their new neighbors."

The property is said to have been handled by Savills estate agents. Benedict, who already has a home in London he shares with Sophie, is heading for another payday from "Sherlock" if he agrees to appear in a fifth series of the BBC show.

Its co-creator Steven Moffat, 61, said he would love writing a new season if both Benedict and his sidekick played by Martin Freeman agreed to return for a new run. Steven told the BBC's "Today" show on Monday, January 9, he would start work on the series "tomorrow" if the actors signed up, but told Deadline, "They're on to bigger and better things but, Martin and Benedict - 'Please come back?' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Shakira Defends New Diss Track Against Gerard Pique and His New GF: It's 'Catharsis' for Me

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'
Related Posts
Benedict Cumberbatch Takes a Playful Dig at Will Smith's Oscars Slap During 'SNL' Monologue

Benedict Cumberbatch Takes a Playful Dig at Will Smith's Oscars Slap During 'SNL' Monologue

Benedict Cumberbatch Joins Campaign Urging Marvel Fans to Donate Their Blood

Benedict Cumberbatch Joins Campaign Urging Marvel Fans to Donate Their Blood

Benedict Cumberbatch Pledges to Provide Home for Ukrainian Refugees

Benedict Cumberbatch Pledges to Provide Home for Ukrainian Refugees

Benedict Cumberbatch Condemns Russia's 'Atrocity' Over Attack on Ukraine in Walk of Fame Speech

Benedict Cumberbatch Condemns Russia's 'Atrocity' Over Attack on Ukraine in Walk of Fame Speech

Latest News
Margot Robbie Dishes on Her Love for London's The Tube
  • Jan 16, 2023

Margot Robbie Dishes on Her Love for London's The Tube

Benedict Cumberbatch Splurges $9.9M on a Secluded Somerset Mansion
  • Jan 16, 2023

Benedict Cumberbatch Splurges $9.9M on a Secluded Somerset Mansion

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya
  • Jan 16, 2023

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Shakira Defends New Diss Track Against Gerard Pique and His New GF: It's 'Catharsis' for Me
  • Jan 16, 2023

Shakira Defends New Diss Track Against Gerard Pique and His New GF: It's 'Catharsis' for Me

Jen Shah Ordered to Enter Mental Health Facility After Completing Prison Sentence
  • Jan 16, 2023

Jen Shah Ordered to Enter Mental Health Facility After Completing Prison Sentence

Lana Del Rey Shares NSFW Artwork While Announcing Album Delay
  • Jan 16, 2023

Lana Del Rey Shares NSFW Artwork While Announcing Album Delay

Most Read
Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman
Celebrity

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide