Margot Robbie Dishes on Her Love for London's The Tube
In a new interview, the 'Barbie' actress, who is now based in Los Angeles after living in London with her friends and now-husband Tom Ackerley, shares how much she loves the London Underground.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Margot Robbie loves riding the London Underground. The "Babylon" actress reveales she "loves" the Tube so much, to the point she carries two Oyster cards in her purse as keepsakes of her time living in the city.

The 32-year-old actress, who is now based in Los Angeles after living in London with her friends and now-husband Tom Ackerley, told the Daily Mirror on Saturday, January 14, "I actually have two Oyster cards in my wallet right now. I always get the Tube."

When asked if she has been on the new Elizabeth line, which opened last year in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, she replied, "I haven't but I hear its lovely!" Margot lived in Clapham, south London, in a shared four-bedroom home before she made it big and moved to her 3,300 square foot LA home, which features for bedrooms and six bathrooms.

She previously said about loving London nightspots including the club Infernos, "(It) is used as a filming location a lot... a lot of my friends are crew members, and they often end up, shooting something in Infernos and they're like, 'Wow, when you go there by day, it stinks so bad'. I actually once inquired as to whether I could rent out Infernos to have a sit down dinner in there just with my friends on a birthday one time. I think they said no, but maybe I'll try again. I'm a little further along in my career, they might say yes now."

