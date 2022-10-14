PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

Instagram Celebrity

The late rapper's girlfriend initially came under fire following his death as she posted a geotagged IG photo of their location and people speculated the image was what led to the fatal shooting.

AceShowbiz - PnB Rock's girlfriend has finally broken her silence after his tragic death. In her first statement, Stephanie Sibounheuang told the world that her late boyfriend, who was fatally shot last month, "saved" her life.

On Thursday, October 13, Stephanie turned to her Instagram feed to share a video compilation that showed the couple's happy moments. In the caption, she wrote, "I am 100% not ok." She added, "If I wasn't spiritual I could kill my self (but then I'll go to hell and my man not there) My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am."

Stephanie went on saying that she "can't even handle this." She shared, "To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn't make it after having the faith and confidence that he was."

Stephanie later gushed over her relationship with the "Selfish" hitmaker as writing, "I felt this time in my relationship everything was finally perfect for our family." He also praised the rapper, "My man had gave his self to GOD. Did a complete 360. He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher."

In the heartfelt post, Stephanie revealed that on her "last day" with PnB Rock, she told him, " 'I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate.' " She continued, "Even it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is… and for that…I am grateful."

Elsewhere in her note, Stephanie shared that she went to "spiritual therapy to gain the strength to do the simple things in life" following PnB Rock's passing. She added, "Only thing matters in this short life is LOVE anything else is irrelevant…you can't take NONE OF THIS STUFF with you."

"I will never understand a loss so close. I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids," the 30-year-old rapper's baby mama penned. "Cover me with strength, grace, and vision to carry on for the family. Shed light on this world in such dark times. Let your power overcome evil. Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable."

Stephanie initially came under fire following PnB Rock's death after it was revealed she posted a geotagged photo of their location and people speculated the image was what led to the rapper's killing, which occurred on September 12 at the Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant. Police even investigated whether or not the photo played a role in the murder.

Following the arrests of three suspects involved in PnB Rock's killing, including a father and son, police reportedly revealed the duo was already in the parking lot when PnB Rock and Stephanie arrived and did not come to the location after being led there by the Instagram post.