 

Gucci Mane Hits the Club With Kodak Black in 'King Snipe' Visuals

Music

The track marks the two rappers' latest collaboration after 'Vibin in this Bih', which appears on the latter's 2016 mixtape, 'Lil Big Pacwhich' as well as 'Wake Up in the Sky' with Bruno Mars.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gucci Mane and Kodak Black have treated fans with a new joint single called "King Snipe". The two rappers unleashed the track on Friday, January 13 along with its accompanying music video.

In the visuals, Gucci and Kodak can be seen having a blast together. The pair perform at a nightclub while the Florida native holds a glass of a drink. The pair also trade verses in what appears to be a parking lot and a recording studio.

The 25-year-old kicks off the track by rapping, "When them bullets had came my way, I say, 'I bet Kodak ain't dyin'/ We put murders backwards after, we turned red rum to wine." He goes on, "I'm that n***a that smack all the smackers, so I'm the biggest stepper."

"I've been true to this from the jump/ When I do it, consider it done/ F**k a shooter, b***h, 'cause I'm one/ On point like I'm a dot," Kodak continues. Gucci then chimes in, "Told her ring up, they didn't know the amount/ Expensive new ferries, I couldn't even pronounce."

This is not Gucci and Kodak's first collaboration. The duo previously joined forces for "Vibin in this Bih", which appears on the latter's 2016 mixtape, "Lil Big Pacwhich". They reunited in 2018 for "Wake Up in the Sky" with Bruno Mars.

Gucci's latest single was "Letter to Takeoff", which he released in November to honor the late Migos star. He expresses his grief by rapping his emotional lyrics in a cemetery, "Just left another funeral, I shed a tear/ I'm still in disbelief, I can't believe it's real ... like how the f**k we gon' lose Takeoff, damn he didn't deserve it/ We don't supposed to question God, but damn, Takeoff was perfect."

As for Kodak, he recently unveiled "Kodak the Boss" visuals. The song itself appears on his fifth studio album, "Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1". The project boasts other 18 songs, including previously-released singles "Walk" and "Spin".

