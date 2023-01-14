Wiz Khalifa Goes Off on Those Boasting About Having Better Lives After Quitting Weed

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'See You Again' hitmaker, who owns a weed brand Khalifa Kush, urges people to stop trying 'to convince everybody that your life has changed so much just 'cause you quit smoking weed.'

Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Wiz Khalifa has a lot to say to former weed smokers. Taking to Instagram Story, the "See You Again" hitmaker called out people who boasted about having better lives since they quit.

The 35-year-old made the PSA on Wednesday, January 11. "Check this out: if you smoked weed for the majority of your life and you just stopped smoking weed, don't try to convince everybody that your life has changed so much just 'cause you quit smoking weed, dog," he said in a video.

"That s**t - it don't happen that fast. Tap in about 15 years when the effects really kick in. A year, a couple days, a few months," the emcee, who owns a weed brand Khalifa Kush, further explained. "That ain't long enough to see no progress, fam. Straight up."

"And if you wasn't getting s**t done off of weed, it's probably just ‘cause you don’t know how to get shit done," Wiz continued. "Some people eat too much and they get fat. You gotta know how to moderate that shit. So if you been smoking 10-15 years, tap in 15 years later if you not smoking weed and then make a fucking video."

In December 2022, Wiz addressed one of the main bugaboos of the sacred plant, making people lazy. Debunking the negative stereotype, he wrote, "Weed doesn't make you lazy your [sic] just lazy and using weed as an excuse."

You can share this post!