 

Young Thug's Sister HiDoraah Unfollows Gunna as RICO Trial Begins

HiDoraah and Lil Gotit distance themselves from the 'Drip Too Hard' emcee after he showed support for Thugger in his first Instagram post since his release from jail.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - YSL big family will never be the same following the sweeping RICO Indictment that caught Young Thug and Gunna in the web. While Gunna has walked free after accepting a plea deal, Thugger remains incarcerated and is facing trial for eight charges.

Though the YSL Records founder has not said a word about Gunna's release, his family apparently has had some resentment toward Wunna. Thugger's sister HiDoraah has unfollowed the "Turks" hitmaker on social media as a trial in the RICO case has begun.

HiDoraah seemingly stopped following Gunna after he made his first Instagram post following his release from jail. On Tuesday, January 11, he showed support for Thugger as he wrote, "N***as acting like they switching to a side But it's only one side."

"#YslTheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!" he added. In a Twitter post, Gunna also remembered Lil Keed as he wrote, "R.I.P KEED ILY & IMY TWIN."

HiDoraah isn't the only one who refused to be associated with Gunna. Lil Gotit, who is Lil Keed's brother, has also unfollowed Gunna as he wrote on his Stories, "N***as need to stop that cap" and "Don't call me twin." He later sent a message through a video, writing over it, "Don't call me. Don't @ me. Don't speak on me."

Thug's brother Unfoonk, who has also accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, appeared to throw shade at Gunna as well. "All Dat Internet S**t Not P," he wrote on his Instagram Story, using Gunna's signature P emoji before adding, "I'm been humble with u n****s."

Thug's other sister Dolly White previously defended Gunna after he took the plea deal. "Can y'all please stop saying that people ratted, and people this-and-that?" she said in a December 15 video. "It's not making anybody better, it's not making nothing good, bro. Nothing that's going on is...helping my brother."

Young Thug 7th Associate Accepts Plea Deal and Agrees to Testify in YSL RICO Trial

Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Insists He's Not Betraying Thug Despite Plea Deal in RICO Case

Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Accepts Plea Deal in YSL RICO Case as D.A. Plans to Corner Thug

Young Thug Left Baffled After Nude Zoom Video Pops Up During Court Hearing

  • Jan 12, 2023

  • Jan 12, 2023

  • Jan 12, 2023

  • Jan 12, 2023

  • Jan 12, 2023

  • Jan 12, 2023

